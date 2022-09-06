Lawrence police detective placed on leave amid investigation into alleged assault

A Lawrence Police Department detective has been placed on leave amid an investigation into an alleged assault.

Detective Shaun McLellan was recently arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault in Salem, New Hampshire, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

“In addition to the investigation by the Salem New Hampshire Police Department, the Lawrence Police Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation,” law enforcement officials said in a statement.

McLellan will remain on leave pending the outcome of future court proceedings.

This incident comes just days after veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser, and other city property, a source told Boston 25.

There were no additional details on McLellan’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

