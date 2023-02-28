Lawrence police identify man, woman accused of stealing car with toddler inside

A man and woman are facing kidnapping charges after Lawrence police say they stole a car with a toddler inside on Monday night.

Adam Maksou and Jamie Garrity, both 36, of Methuen, are slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Maksou has been charged with kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment to a child. Garrity is charged with kidnapping and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Garrity was hit with an additional charge of providing a false name at booking after police say she initially identified herself as Erin Clark, 29, of Haverhill.

Officers responding to a report of a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV that had been stolen from in front of a business on the 100 block of South Broadway around 8 p.m. learned a 22-month-old girl, Emma Buth, was inside the vehicle in question, police said.

Lawrence officers and state troopers swarmed the area and issued an Amber Alert, prompting a large search before learning that the toddler had been dropped off safely at Lawrence General Hospital.

Maksou and Garrity were taken into custody following a police pursuit on Interstate 495.

Buth’s grandmother told reporters that the car was stolen after her mother went inside the Esteban Barber Shop.

Grandmother of 22-month-old girl who was in backseat of stolen Honda Pilot "prayed" for child's safe return & "thanks God" that her granddaughter is unharmed. She says child's mother was inside Lawrence barber shop when vehicle stolen

Maksou and Garrity were not known to the mother.

The incident remains under investigation.

