Lawrence police investigating Friday morning killing

Oct. 15—LAWRENCE — Officials in Lawrence are investigating a death in the city that was precipitated by a reported assault and battery, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

At approximately 9:44 a.m. Friday, Lawrence police and emergency personnel were dispatched to 205 Broadway for a reported assault and battery in progress, Blodgett's spokesperson Carrie Kimball wrote in a statement.

According to Kimball, a man was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information about the incident or the man's identity is being released at this time, Kimball said.