Lawrence police looking for man who broke into woman’s apartment while she slept

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence, Kansas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a woman’s apartment while she slept.

According to police, it happened early Wednesday morning near W. 26th and Iowa Street.

The 21-year-old woman said she awoke to find a man she did not know inappropriately touching her.

The man ran off before police could be called.

Investigators say he was a white man without a shirt and wearing khaki cargo shorts.

They’re asking neighbors to check their doorbell cameras from 3 to 4 a.m. for signs of the suspect.

Anyone who has footage to provide, or who may have seen someone in the area matching the description, is asked to contact (785)832-7509. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-8477.

