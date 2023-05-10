Lawrence Police Officer placed on leave for ‘recent on-duty conduct’, officials say

A member of the Lawrence Police Department was placed on paid leave Monday, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the city of Lawrence says Captain Michael Mangan was put on leave “pending an investigation into recent on-duty conduct.”

The city did not specify what incident or conduct led to this decision and Lawrence Police are referring all inquiries to Mayor DePeña’s office.

Sources tell Boston 25 Investigates that it stems from a use of force incident involving a prisoner and it was recorded on video.

According to the department’s website, Mangan is a 20-year member of the police force and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Lawrence, MA Police Captain Michael Mangan was placed on leave Monday. The Mayor’s office won’t say why. 2 sources tell me it stems from a use of force incident involving a prisoner and it was recorded on video. #25Investigates #boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 10, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW