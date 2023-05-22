Lawrence police search for man accused of trying to stab woman to death, plant explosives

Lawrence police are searching for a man they believe tried to stab a woman to death Sunday night and plant homemade explosives in the home, the department tweeted Monday morning.

Officers said they located a woman with several stab wounds in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Street who needed to be transported to a trauma center.

Police believe the suspect, Sean Reese, may have tried to kill the woman and place homemade explosives consistent with large-scale commercial fireworks in the home.

They obtained a search warrant for the home and called in the Leavenworth Bomb Squad.

Officials also notified a nearby middle school of the explosives, but they said there is no danger after the home was cleared and all explosives were removed.

Reese is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs around 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may be wearing prescription glasses. Police ask that if someone locates Reese or knows of his whereabouts they call 911 or the TIPS hotline at 785-843-8477.