Lawrence police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle on North Shadeland

Developing story

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department shot a man Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of Shadeland Avenue, north of East 30th Street.

No officers were injured.

Lawrence Chief of Police Gary Woodruff said officers spotted a stolen vehicle 56th and Pendleton Pike at about 3 p.m. Thursday. The car didn't stop when police turned on sirens and lights, he said. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed just north of 30th Street and North Shadeland Avenue. The chase lasted about 10 minutes and the vehicle reached speeds of 90 mph, he said.

The man shot was taken to the hospital and his condition is not available at this time. The shooting is under investigation and details of what led to the shooting are not yet clear, Woodruff said.

As is standard practice, the officer who shot the man will be put on temporary modified assignment, meaning he will see to administrative duties, while the shooting is reviewed.

Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are assisting at the scene.

This article will update.

More news:Hamilton County prosecutor candidate attacks opponent on support of convicted sex offender

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Lawrence shooting: Suspect shot after police chase