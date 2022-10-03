Lawrence police shoot, kill person while responding to report of criminal damage Sunday

Lawrence police officers shot and killed a person they alleged was armed Sunday evening, authorities said.

At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of criminal damage in the 1700 block of East 21st Terrace, Lt. Myrone Grady, with the Lawrence Police Department, said in an email to media.

As officers were investigating the reported crime, “they were confronted by an armed subject,” Grady said.

Multiple officers fired their guns, killing the armed person, Grady said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the police shooting.

No other information was immediately available.