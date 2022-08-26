Lawrence raid may be tied to NH armed robbery

Aug. 26—LAWRENCE — A loaded gun, lottery scratch tickets and nearly $4,000 cash was seized from a Loring Street home this week during a raid by a variety of policing agencies.

Authorities believe at least one person living in the home is connected to an Aug. 16 armed robbery in Exeter, N.H., according to a Lawrence police report.

A black, 2017 Jeep Cherokee, "believed to have been used during the commission of the armed robbery in Exeter, N.H.," was also seized during the raid, according to police.

Armed with a search warrant, Lawrence detectives, state troopers, an Exeter, N.H., police detective and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to the Loring Street home just before 7 a.m.

A male, 20, and his girlfriend, 21, who live there were "located and detained," according to the report.

Seized during a search of the home were state of New Hampshire lottery scratch tickets, a black hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, a loaded black handgun and $3,980 cash, police said.

The cash "is believed to be proceeds stemming from the crime of armed robbery," according to the report.

When questioned, both the man and the woman said they did not have a license to carry a firearm. Both were placed under arrest and charged with illegal firearms and ammunition charges, authorities said.

The male was questioned about his whereabouts on Aug. 16 when the Exeter, N.H., armed robbery occurred. He told the investigators he was in New Jersey celebrating his cousin's birthday at that time.

Also, he said, the black handgun found was something he purchased several days prior from an "unknown male from Maine" near the Campagnone Common.

The report notes "during the armed robbery that occurred in Exeter, N.H., the suspects brandished a small black handgun which appears to be the same one that was recovered during the search" of the Loring Street home.

An investigation continues. Exeter police may be filing charges as a result of the raid.

