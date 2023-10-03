Lawrence school sends ‘stranger danger’ alert after child reports being grabbed on street

Parents and guardians of students at Prairie Park Elementary in Lawrence were advised this week of a reported “stranger danger” incident that was being investigated by police.

A student reported being grabbed by someone, dressed in black and wearing a mask, while walking home on a tree-lined sidewalk Friday a short distance from school grounds, according to school district officials and police. It was reported to police by a parent of the student on Monday.

A school resource officer was investigating the reported incident, which included speaking with the student, contacting area residents and searching for other evidence, said Sgt. Drew Fennelly, a Lawrence police spokesman.

Police were given a vague description of a suspect by the student, Fennelly said, who had recalled kicking the person and running away.

“We take reports of this nature very seriously, and are working in conjunction with the school district to ensure a thorough investigation is completed, but at this point, have no evidence or leads in the case,” Fennelly said in an emailed statement to The Star.

Julie Boyle, a district spokeswoman, said while the report was not confirmed, the district’s schools “will always be proactive when it comes to student safety.”

“School staff are always vigilant about student safety,” she said. “They will keep a close eye on this area.”

Prairie Park Elementary School Principal Jason Townsend sent a letter to families Monday, saying school staff would be “keeping a closer eye” on the area where the student reported the incident had occurred. He also encouraged those with children attending the school to reinforce safety precautions such as using a buddy system when walking to and from school.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the police investigation was advised to call the Lawrence Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 785-843-8477.