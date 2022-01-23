Lawrence sheriff investigating church vandalism

Jan. 22—Lawrence County authorities are investigating a church vandalism incident that occurred in the past week.

Sheriff's deputies and investigators were called Friday to New Antioch Church on Lawrence County 217. According to the Sheriff's Office, sometime in the prior week, the church was broken into and sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage. Sheriff Max Sanders said the vandals broke windows, televisions copy machines, audio/video equipment and furniture and overturned bookshelves.

Those responsible face possible burglary and criminal mischief charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291.