Lawrence suspect arrested, accused of repeatedly trying to stab man

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department arrested a 46-year-old man who is accused of repeatedly trying to stab another man.

Officers responded to the a residence in the 700 block of N. 3rd Street late Tuesday night for a report of two men allegedly fighting in the street.

Leavenworth woman sentenced for role in 2019 killing

When Lawrence police officers arrived on scene, no one was actively fighting, but officers soon learned the suspect had come to the residence intending to stab the 38-year-old victim.

Witnesses reported to police that the suspect had brandished a knife and made multiple attempts to stab the victim.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, according to police.

Kansas City police attempting to ID woman who may be in danger

The suspect was booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is not being identified until formal charges have been filed with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.