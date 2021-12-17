Lawrence Taylor charged over sex offender requirement to register change of address

Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Broward County, Florida after failing to register as a sex offender, according to a TMZ report.

Taylor pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in 2011 after soliciting sex from a 16-year-old. Miami radio host Andy Slater reported that Taylor’s felony charges were stemmed in failing to register his change of address.

Taylor, 62, has had legal problems and substance abuse issues for decades.