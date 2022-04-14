Lawrence teen arrested for murder of Methuen man

Apr. 14—METHUEN — An 18-year-old Lawrence man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the February shooting death of Ewdy Lopez.

Lopez, of Kimball Road in Methuen, was found just before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was brought to Lawrence General Hospital, where officials said he was pronounced dead.

Yanuel Mejia is now accused of the murder.

According to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara, Mejia was indicted this week for murder, carrying a firearm (subsequent offense) and possession of a loaded firearm.

"Through a cooperative effort by the Essex State Police Detective Unit, Methuen and Lawrence Police detectives, he was arrested last night (Wednesday, April 13) in Lawrence," a joint statement reads.

An arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.