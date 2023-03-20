Lawrence teen charged with first-degree murder in 14-year-old’s killing: Prosecutors

A 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 14-year-old in Lawrence on Saturday, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement Monday, District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced the charge. She said her office would seek to prosecute the 17-year-old as an adult.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Lawrence police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East 13th Street after a juvenile gunshot victim came there wounded, police have said. The 14-year-old was taken by ambulance to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Investigators determined the shooting unfolded about one block to the east. A 17-year-old suspect was sought by police in connection until he surrendered Sunday afternoon.

As of Monday, the 17-year-old remained in Douglas County juvenile detention. Further details about the criminal case were not disclosed by prosecutors.