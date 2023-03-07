Lawrence teen facing several charges after trespassing on High School campus with firearm

A 16-year-old from Lawrence is facing several charges after police caught him trespassing on the High School campus with a firearm on Monday.

Authorities believed the teen did not intend to harm anyone at Lawrence high school and there was no safety threat to the campus.

Upon searching the 16-year-old, a firearm was located in his jacket and he was immediately placed in custody without incident.

He faces several firearms-related charges, as well as trespassing on school grounds.

“The close collaboration between Lawrence Police and Lawrence Public Schools is an essential piece of ensuring a safe, healthy learning environment for the entire school community, and both parties will continue working together to implement the best available public safety practices in the interest of students, staff, and families,” according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

