Lawrence Township to consider limited business overlay zone

Lawrence Township trustees

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Heard that a Zoning Commission hearing will be held Thursday to discuss a limited business overlay zone.

DISCUSSION: Commission members will discuss adding language to allow overlay zones in non-business zoning districts. According to the American Planning Association website, “an overlay zone is a zoning district which is applied over one or more previously established zoning districts.” The standards of the existing zoning would still be upheld, but stricter standards would be applied to the overlay zone.

Adding overlay zone requirements is being considered because Andrew Petrarca of Petrarca Landcare Inc. had asked that 14.6 acres at the end of Beaumont Avenue near Route 21 be rezoned so he can expand his landscape business. The property is zoned rural residential. Petrarca originally asked for industrial zoning, but trustees offered an overly zone as an alternative option.

The Zoning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the township administration building to consider the request and make a recommendation to the township trustees, who will hold a public hearing on the matter at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

OTHER ACTION:

Agreed to spend $5,000 on community day, a township-sponsored event held in the summer at the township park.

Approved the purchase of a $24,670 utility task vehicle from AgPro for the Fire Department. An Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant of $10,000 will help pay for the vehicle. The department’s 25-year old UTV will be auctioned to help cover part of the township’s remaining share of $14,670. Any remaining balance will come from the emergency medical services fund.

Agreed to apply for two grants from the Ohio Fire Marshal. One is a Fire Training Reimbursement Grant for $11,683. The other is an Individual and Joint Fire Department Equipment Grant totaling $13,234 for a fan and gear dryer.

Heard that the Road Department applied for an H2Ohio Chloride Reduction Grant to improve salt storage and application to reduce salt pollution of Ohio waterways.

Scheduled a work session for 4 p.m. March 4 at the township administration building to discuss permanent appropriations.

UP NEXT: Will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the township administration building for a public hearing regarding overlay zones. The regular meeting will immediately follow. Trustees’ meetings may be viewed in real time by clicking on a link on the township’s website.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Lawrence Township to consider limited business overlay zone