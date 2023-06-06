Lawrence Township man arrested after attempting to steal golf cart at Clay's Resort

A Lawrence Township man has been charged with theft after being accused of stealing a golf cart from Clay's Resort Jellystone Park. Police believe the man is responsible for a string of golf cart thefts at the popular Stark County campground.

LAWRENCE TWP. – A township man believed to be responsible for a string of golf cart thefts from Clay's Resort Jellystone Park has been arrested.

The man, who lives across the street from the park, was taken into custody Tuesday morning at the popular campsite.

Township police Sgt. Brad Henson said officers responded to a call Monday night about a man attempting to steal a golf cart after Clay's Resort security heard a golf cart traveling at a high speed and observed the cart did not have its headlights on.

The security team had been watching the area as previous golf cart thefts have been concentrated in one area of the campground, the sergeant said.

Security pursued the golf cart, which later crashed into concrete barriers on a bridge over a creek in the resort. Witnesses reported the driver went through the windshield, Henson said. The golf cart's windshield was cracked, he said, adding the cart was totaled.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

Township police arrived and found the man's cellphone and a shoe but were not able to locate the driver.

Clay's security was able to identify the man, Henson said.

Police returned Tuesday morning to search the area and were told that a suspicious man without shoes and wrapped in a beach towel was asking people to give him a ride to a nearby home.

The man was using a stick as he appeared injured and was hobbling, Henson said.

Henson, the police chief and another officer located the suspect in a field on the campground property.

The man is being treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. He will be booked into the Stark County Jail as soon as he is released from the hospital, Henson said.

He is charged with felony motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering, and two counts of criminal damaging, both misdemeanors.

Henson said the investigation continues as authorities try to determine if the man had an accomplice.

The first theft was reported in February, he said, but it is unclear when the cart was stolen. Clay's Resort shuts down in November through early spring. A number of thefts were reported in the last few weeks.

A total of eight golf carts were stolen and there were attempted thefts on two others, including the cart last evening.

Henson said all of the carts were high-end vehicles owned by campers at the site. No golf carts rented by the resort were taken.

It is unclear what the man was doing with the stolen carts, but Henson said he was likely selling them. Authorities have not been able to locate them.

To protect against theft, Henson suggested not leaving the key in the vehicle and chaining the vehicle. In a failed attempt, the owner had a wheel lock on the cart. The theft Monday was aided by a key left inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the whereabouts of the missing carts is asked to call Henson or patrolman Scott Jones at 330-854-2096 or 330-854-4114.

