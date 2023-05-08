Lawrence Township trustee accused of sexual assault in Pennsylvania

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Lawrence Township Trustee Matthew S. Ritterbeck is accused of committing sexual assault in a Pittsburgh suburb more than a year ago.

Bolivar police arrested Ritterbeck, 46, on May 3 on a warrant from the Peters Township Police Department in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

In addition to the charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, Ritterbeck is charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, also a second-degree felony, and indecent assault of an unconscious person, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The victim, a 39-year-old female, was assaulted in her home late Dec. 11, 2021 or early Dec. 12, 2021, according to Peters Township detective Edward Walker.

Peters Township police are seeking to have Ritterbeck brought back to Pennsylvania. An extradition hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Ernest.

Ritterbeck is awaiting the outcome of the hearing in the Tuscarawas County Jail.

No attorney is listed for Ritterbeck, who has been a township trustee since 2008. A message seeking his response to the charges was left on his phone Monday.

Pennsylvania court records show the charge was filed May 3. No court appearance is scheduled.

Peters Township, a community of about 23,000 people, is located south of Pittsburgh.

