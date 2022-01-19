Lawrence woman charged with arson

Jan. 19—SALISBURY — Only days before a wind-fueled blaze burned five buildings to the ground early Monday, local firefighters responded to one of them after a Lawrence woman tried to set it on fire.

But police say the woman was in custody at the time of the massive five and is not considered a suspect.

Kourtney Kasko, 32, faces charges of arson and wanton destruction of property over $1,200 after police say she set a small fire inside 38 Central Ave. on Thursday about 11 p.m.

She also faces six assault and battery of a police officer charges and a single assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge as a result of the incident.

Kasko was released from custody only to be arrested again early Sunday for allegedly breaking into a Newburyport residence. She remained in a Newburyport police cell when the Salisbury fire occurred, according to police.

Michael's Oceanfront Motel, where authorities believe the massive fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, was next door to 38 Central Ave. Three other residential buildings were lost as a result of the nine-alarm blaze being investigated by local firefighters and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

About 11 p.m. Thursday, several local police officers responded to Apartment 7 at 38 Central Ave. after hearing a woman started a small fire in the kitchen.

The fire, started when she lit napkins on the kitchen table, spread to a wall before it was extinguished by the owner. Salisbury firefighters responded as a precaution.

"Upon pulling up on scene and approaching the residence, I observed Officer (Juan) Guillermo exiting the apartment with smoke pouring out of the door behind him," Officer Adam Lischinsky wrote in his report.

Officer Jayson Davis was in a nearby bedroom trying to restrain Kasko. Lischinsky and Guillermo went into the bedroom to help subdue Kasko, who was struggling violently.

Sgt. Keith Forget arrived a short time later and between the four of them, they were able to restrain her. During the struggle, Kasko spat in Forget's face, resulting in him going to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment.

Story continues

Kasko was eventually transported to the hospital, where officials told police she appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to the officer's report.

Police later spoke to the apartment's owner, who told them Kasko was a guest that night. But then the owner spotted her setting napkins on fire on the kitchen table. The fire then spread to a nearby wall. As he was trying to subdue her, she punched him in the face.

"I came out into the kitchen to see a crazy and deranged female lighting everything she could on fire with a Bic lighter and all paper material possible," the owner told Lischinsky, according to the officer's report.

Kasko was committed to the hospital for evaluation where she was sedated and remained until Saturday.

During Kasko's arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said she was unsure whether Kasko was released or left the hospital without permission.

Within a day of leaving the hospital, Kasko broke into a home on Jefferson Street in Newburyport about 3:45 a.m. Sunday before being found sitting in the middle of the street.

The owner said he was at home with his 8-year-old child when he spotted Kasko in his house. Kasko bolted from the house without taking anything and headed toward a neighbor's driveway.

When police caught up with her, she was wearing one shoe and had a bag tied around her other foot, according to Newburyport police Officer Schyler Reilly's report.

Reilly soon learned that Kasko had recently been at the hospital so he called for guidance. A hospital staff member told him Kasko was no longer considered homicidal or suicidal so the commitment order was lifted.

The officer then charged Kasko with breaking and entering the Jefferson Street home. Arrest warrants were issued in connection with the Salisbury incident, according to the police report.

During Kasko's arraignment Tuesday, Kennedy asked Judge Allen Swan to hold her without bail until a dangerousness hearing could take place.

Swan agreed to the request and scheduled the hearing, also called a detention hearing, for Monday. Should Kasko be found dangerous, she will remain in custody until trial.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.