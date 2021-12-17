Lawrence woman pleads not guilty in Brown County court to 4 felony charges, including sexual exploitation of a child

GREEN BAY – A Lawrence woman accused of coercing a 16-year-old girl to perform sex acts and taking secret photographs and video recordings pleaded not guilty on all counts Friday during an arraignment.

Samantha Jo Trebilcock, 36, faces charges for four felonies as party to a crime: sexual exploitation of a child, child enticement, possession of a reproduction of an intimate representation without consent, and capturing an intimate representation without consent. She additionally is charged with misdemeanor possession of THC.

Trebilcock's boyfriend, Michael J. Cannell, was indicted by a federal jury in October on four counts of enticing an underage girl to perform sex acts and producing a visual depiction of the conduct.

Both Trebilcock and Cannell face charges of secretly recording people.

The most serious charge against Trebilcock, sexual exploitation of a child, could result in a sentence of up to 40 years and a $100,000 fine if she is convicted.

Brown County prosecutors allege in a criminal complaint that photographs and video were taken of the teenage girl using hidden cameras and cameras that had been placed in rooms, including a bathroom the girl was using. The criminal complaint also says that a photograph was taken of an adult victim without her knowledge.

A status conference is scheduled for Feb. 7.

