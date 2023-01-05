Lawrence woman sent to federal prison for fentanyl convictions

Jan. 5—BOSTON — A Lawrence woman was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison after she was convicted of being a part of a local fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, authorities said.

Danybelkis Vasquez-Rodrigue, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, to 45 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

Vasquez-Rodrigue was convicted following a five-day trial of one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl on Aug. 30, 2022, according to the DOJ.

Vasquez-Rodrigue was indicted in January 2021 along with co-conspirator Saury Rodriguez-Ruiz.

In November 2020, law enforcement began an investigation into Rodriguez-Ruiz, who had been identified as a Lawrence-based drug supplier. On Nov. 24, 2020, Rodriguez-Ruiz distributed nearly one kilogram of fentanyl to a cooperating witness. In exchange for the fentanyl, Vasquez-Rodrigue collected $42,000, authorities said.

Using a local money remitting business, Vasque-Rodrigue "transmitted those drug proceeds to the fentanyl supplier in Mexico," according to a statement released by the DOJ.

United States Attorney Rachael Rollins said after Vazque-Rodrigue was found guilty, "Ms. Vasquez-Rodrigue was involved in a conspiracy that pumped fentanyl into our communities and profited off of the immense harm and pain it caused."