Lawrence woman sent to NH prison for drug sales

Nov. 9—CONCORD — A 48-year-old Lawrence woman has pleaded guilty to drug charges and will spend at least four years in New Hampshire State Prison, officials announced Monday.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Drug Task Force Commander Ellen Arcieri say Iliana Nunez was formally sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years behind bars, but 3 1/2 years were suspended from the minimum as part of a deal.

A 2019 investigation by the Drug Task Force revealed that Nunez sold fentanyl to an undercover agent three times — initially 30 grams, then 30 more, followed by 39 grams.

As part of the plea deal, Nunez also admitted to possessing 79 grams of fentanyl, which she intended to sell to a New Hampshire-based customer.

The attorney general and Drug Task Force were aided in the investigation by the Concord Police Department.