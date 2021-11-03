Lawrenceburg elementary school teacher charged with DUI on school property

A Lexington man has been charged with DUI after allegedly striking a sign at Saffell Street Elementary School in Anderson County where he worked, according to an arrest citation.

Teacher Christophr Harrod, 31, resigned Tuesday and was very apologetic, Superintendent Sheila Mitchell said Wednesday.

Harrod was arrested at 3:33 p.m.Friday after he was found intoxicated on school property, police said. The Anderson News reported he had left the school earlier that day before returning.

According to the arrest citation, Lawrenceburg police officers found Harrod passed out inside a Ford F-150, which was parked on campus during student pickup time. Officers asked him to roll down his window and Harrod partially complied.

When officers asked Harrod to exit the vehicle, Harrod rolled up his window and said he did not have to talk, police wrote in the citation filed in court. Harrod stayed in the vehicle with the window up for approximately 10 minutes before ultimately getting out.

Police said Harrod was verbally noncompliant after exiting the vehicle. He was asked to perform field sobriety tests, which he refused, stating he “knew his rights.”

According to the citation, Harrod was taken to Shelby County Detention Center. He refused to submit a blood test after unsuccessfully contacting his lawyer. He has since been released from jail, according to its website.