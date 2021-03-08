Lawrenceville display shines light on domestic partner violence

Mar. 8—The dozen life-size bold red figures can't talk, but their presence speaks volumes.

Each represents an Allegheny County woman killed because of intimate partner violence.

The 12 are for an installation called "Silent Witness Silhouettes" and will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

They'll be lined outside Thriftique, a thrift and consignment store of the Pittsburgh chapter of National Council of Jewish Womenin Lawrenceville.

"They are very emotional," said Patricia Tsagaris, director of retail for Thriftique. "It's pretty dramatic and powerful to see. When you read their stories you can hear them from the grave."

Words on a placard tell what happened.

Nancy K., 39, was shot by her husband. He killed their 5- and 8-year-old sons before taking his life.

Darlene C., 45, was shot by her boyfriend at work. He then shot himself.

Luann T., 20, was shot by her boyfriend. He then killed himself.

A 55-year-old woman — no name given — was beaten with a flashlight and shot by her husband. He also murdered her 17-year-old son, then himself — on Christmas Day.

According to the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, more than 1 in 3 women in the United States have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner. Three women are killed every day in the U.S. by a spouse. Close to 50% of men who abuse women are abusive toward their own children or children living with them.

This day was chosen to display them because it is the 110th International Women's Day, celebrating women's achievement.

The pandemic and isolation can make a bad situation worse, said Jonnie Joseph, an attorney from Oakmont who developed the first domestic violence unit in Allegheny County. She worked for the Women's Center and Shelter and is on the governance committee of the National Council of Jewish Women in Pittsburgh.

Joseph said the first time a client was killed, she recognized the signs. Pregnant women are more likely to be in a domestic violence situation than those who aren't, she said. It might be because her focus is on the baby and not her husband or boyfriend. Women are more isolated and can't leave or might not want to do go a shelter because of covid-19.

Story continues

The National Council of Jewish Women, which helps women, children and families, had an advocacy project called "Silent Witness." In 1996, members created cut-outs and displayed them throughout the city. A board member suggested bringing them out for this day.

The "Silent Witness Initiative" started in Minneapolis in 1990 as a response to 27 women killed because of intimate partner violence.

"NCJW is raising awareness of domestic violence with the 'Silent Witnesses' on International Women's Day in an extraordinary year as intimate partner violence has increased during the pandemic," said Teddi Horvitz, president National Council of Jewish Women in Pittsburgh.

"It is one of the most striking displays I have ever seen," Joseph said. "Some of my clients' names are on them. There have been women murdered who had my business card in their purse."

Women who need help can reach out to these organizations:

Alle-Kiski Area Hope Center

Hotline 724-224-1266

Crisis Center North

Hotline 866-782-0911

Women's Center and Shelter

Hotline 412-687-8005

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062, jharrop@triblive.com or via Twitter .