Lawrenceville man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop

A Lawrenceville man who was pulled over for a traffic violation was arrested after deputies found a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Deputies say they initially pulled over 42-year-old Lavar Kirkland on Sep. 23 because he wasn’t driving in his lane. Once a deputy approached the vehicle, which deputies say smelled of marijuana, Kirkland told the deputy he had just “put a blunt out.” He also told the deputy that he had over an ounce of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Upon a search of his vehicle, deputies say they found $14,945 in cash, 56 grams of methamphetamine, 119 grams of cocaine, three grams of fentanyl and 19 grams of oxycodone.

Kirkland was charged with several drug-related trafficking charges, including possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule 4 narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

