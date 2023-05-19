Lawrenceville man gets 8 years in prison for armed robbery at Marietta motel

May 19—A Lawrenceville man who pled guilty to armed robbery at a Cobb motel will serve eight years in prison, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. announced Friday.

Dejaun Davelle Morris, 26, was accused of committing the robbery at a Motel 6 on Delk Road in Marietta in the early morning of February 2, 2020, Broady's office said.

Morris and his co-defendant, Boyce Newsome, made an appointment with a sex worker at the motel, and they stormed the room where they had scheduled the meeting with an AR-15, demanding money.

According to Broady's office, there were two women in the room, and neither had any money.

After ransacking the room and finding no money, Morris and Newsome then told the women to get someone there for them to rob, the DA's office said.

While contacting a patron, one of the women texted a friend who called 911. A man then walked into the room and was physically beaten and robbed by the two men, who switched off handling the AR-15 throughout the encounter, Broady's office added.

Multiple MPD and CCPD officers responded within minutes and apprehended Morris and Newsome, who had hidden the AR-15 under a mattress in the room.

Newsome pled guilty in October 2021 to one count of armed robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of possession of firearm during commission of a felony and one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon, Broady's office said.

Morris pled guilty to the same set of charges as Newsome. Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown sentenced Morris to eight years to serve, followed by 12 years on probation.

Newsome received the same sentence of eight years to serve in prison followed by 12 years on probation. Superior Court Senior Judge Robert Flournoy accepted the plea and sentenced Newsome.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Griffiths prosecuted the case, while attorney James Gibert represented Morris at the plea.

"Criminals may prey on sex workers thinking that they don't matter and that no one will care," Griffiths said. "Marietta PD, Cobb PD, and the Cobb DA's Office worked this case like any other and are dedicated to protecting our community. No one should have to go through that ordeal."