Lawrenceville man jailed in Hall County on felony child molestation charge

A Lawrenceville man has been jailed in Hall County on a child molestation warrant.

Jordan Micah McLain, 26, was booked into the Hall County Jail on Monday, Dec. 11 after being arrested in Catawba County, North Carolina.

HCSO investigators had been searching for McLain since March when a warrant for his arrest was issued.

McLain was under investigation for several months after a reported assault on a girl under the age of 16.

He was subsequently charged with felony child molestation, HCSO officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crime happened in February 2017 and was reported to law enforcement after the girl told a family member.

Investigators say McLain knew the victim and her family.

He is being held without bond.

