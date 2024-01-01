Here are the new laws beginning Jan. 1, 2024, in Florida
As we celebrate the new year, here are some of the biggest new laws and provisions Floridians can expect.
As we celebrate the new year, here are some of the biggest new laws and provisions Floridians can expect.
New year, new Tournament of Roses Parade to watch!
Score beautiful drapes in tons of gorgeous colors.
The easy-to-use derma roller has more than 19,000 rave reviewers aglow.
Grab stylish new leggings, sweaters, ponchos and more as low as $14.
Is consuming more fluids on your 2024 to-do list? Let this handy little gadget keep you on track — it quietly flashes once an hour.
This body lotion from Gold Bond has earned over 19,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.
Treat yourself to the sheets, towels and socks that the media maven adores for a steal.
The season of giving now extends to you! Time to treat yourself to bestselling knife sets, pillows and other fun finds.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
The stock market ends the year in a place that all but assures its ups and downs will be a regular feature on the campaign trail in 2024.
Are you ready for 2024?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on how Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua have delivered fantasy victories this season — straight from the 200-ADP level.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Prognosticators at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs along with economists polled by Bloomberg found themselves playing catch-up when it came to prices, new home sales, and mortgage rates this year.
The Chiefs have won an eighth-straight AFC West title.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
A 1993 Hyundai Scoupe, one of the cheapest sporty coupe available in its time, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
With nearly 16,000 five-star ratings, this one's a no-brainer.