New law's health insurance discounts kick in today. How much can you save?
Along with delivering the third $1,400 stimulus checks, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package contained Americans more subsidies on their health insurance plans.
Three weeks after Biden signed the bill, the government is ready to take the first steps toward fulfilling that promise.
On April 1, prices on Healthcare.gov, where people from 36 states sign up for health insurance under Obamacare, will be updated to reflect the new policy.
If you’re planning to look for an affordable health insurance plan before open enrollment closes on May 15, this new policy could save you hundreds of dollars a month.
But in order to take advantage of these new prices, you’ll have to get the ball rolling yourself. Here’s all you need to know about what you’ll have to do and when exactly you can expect to see your prices drop.
How do the new subsidies work?
While the Affordable Care Act (ACA) made health insurance more affordable for millions, subsidized plans still eat up a huge chunk of middle class Americans’ income.
Biden’s bill ensures enrollees will pay no more than 8.5% of their income on health coverage — down from the previous 10%. Lower-income policyholders will be given subsidies that completely eliminate their premiums.
The new rules also extend help to those earning more than 400% of the federal poverty level, which works out to about $51,000 for individuals and $104,800 for a family of four.
The changes will qualify about 15 million uninsured Americans for financial assistance and offer 9 million people with subsidized plans even more help.
On average, you’ll see your premiums decrease about $50 a month. And anyone making more than $51,000 will be able to find coverage for about $1,000 less per month than before the bill was passed.
Want to figure out how much your family can save? This handy subsidy calculator can help you find an approximation of your discounted rates.
What do I have to do?
If you’re already an Obamacare policyholder, the reduced premiums won’t just show up in your healthcare account.
To get your discount, you’ll have to go back to the website where you bought your health insurance plan and confirm that you want the new, expanded tax credit for your existing plan.
Unless you update your preferences, you’ll keep paying your current price until next spring, when you’ll get the difference back in the form of a refund on your 2021 taxes.
And if you haven’t bought your plan through the ACA marketplace, you’ll have to go back and cancel it and switch to an eligible plan.
What about the no-premium plans?
For lower income households, the relief bill offers no-premium plans with retroactive coverage to Jan. 1. Unfortunately, it’s going to take a few months to set up those benefits.
Those rates are unlikely to appear on the Healthcare.gov site until this summer, meaning eligible Americans may have to split the application process into three separate steps by signing up for a plan, then getting the new income-based subsidies and finally applying for the special unemployment benefit once it’s ready.
What to do if you need money right now
