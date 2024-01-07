From new laws to helping those in need, see the impact of Herald-Tribune reporting

There are many documented benefits for communities that have a local daily newspaper. Studies have shown that local election coverage increases voter engagement and election turnout, as well as diminishing biases and political polarization. Regions without local watchdog and accountability journalism not only have higher corruption but also have reduced municipal bond ratings, making borrowing more expensive for local government. Research also shows that local newspapers increase community cohesion and decrease loneliness among their readers.

Sometimes, though, the impact of local news coverage is more immediate. From new laws and government policies to directly helping people in the community, here are some examples of how stories in the Herald-Tribune changed things for the better in 2023.

New law attempts to mitigate Sunbiz.org fraud

In 2022, Sarasota Police arrested Robert Houston, 49, and Linda Lukas, 72, on numerous fraud counts alleging they assumed leadership of Glenco Properties Group Corp. using a shockingly easy-to-exploit flaw in Sunbiz.org, Florida's public record-keeping system for businesses. Houston is accused of filing fraudulent information with Sunbiz that named him the company's chief executive officer, which he then used to take out mortgages on Glenco's properties. Both remain in jail awaiting trial.

Robert Houston, left, bragged on Facebook about a "20 SFR (single-family residential) Package" deal three days before the first mortgage on Glenco's properties was taken out. Houston has since been sued by the owners of Glenco Properties Group, accusing him of fraud. A new law is intended to make fraudulent use of the state's business records site more difficult.

A Herald-Tribune investigation cast a spotlight on the use of the state's business records system in the alleged fraud and the impact it had on Jim Glenn and his mother Beatrice Glenn, the owners of the properties Houston is accused of mortgaging.

State Rep. Fiona McFarland filed a bill in February 2023 aimed at preventing the misuse of Sunbiz.org. McFarland, R-Sarasota, said she first learned about how the state's public business records filing database has been abused after reading the Herald-Tribune investigation that highlighted the use of Sunbiz.org to improperly assert control over Florida businesses.

The bill, which allows the state's Division of Corporations — the agency that oversees Sunbiz.org — to implement a password system to prevent similar unauthorized takeovers of businesses, was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last May.

TheNorth Port home of Jeffrey and Virginia Rapkin was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian. The city of North Port originally refused to allow FEMA to put a two-bedroom mobile home on their property, but changed the policy after Herald-Tribune reporting highlighted the issue.

North Port revisits rules that prevented use of FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian

In 2022, Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage in North Port after making landfall to the south, dumping more than 20 inches of rain and spreading high winds.

In the aftermath, the North Port City Commission passed an emergency order extending a 30-day window permitting the use of recreational vehicles on single-family lots to serve as temporary shelter, but specifically did not include allowance for placement of larger mobile homes, which included FEMA trailers.

Though FEMA urged North Port commissioners in April 2023 to reconsider, city leaders indicated they were unwilling to suspend that rule for hardship, citing fears it would be hard to later get rid of the units.

After the Herald-Tribune wrote about a North Port couple with an autistic daughter who were still living in their Hurricane Ian-ravaged home because of the city's rule, North Port revisited the issue in May 2023 and approved an ordinance that allowed FEMA to temporarily place larger mobile homes on single-family lots to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Season of Sharing helped Jeanine Santiago and her family move into a new apartment.

Season of Sharing continues to give a hand up to Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto residents in need

Started more than 20 years ago as a partnership between the Herald-Tribune and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County as a way to help local residents in danger of becoming homeless, Season of Sharing has become a vital resource for the community.

The fund is used year-round to help residents of Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Charlotte counties with emergency expenses in rent or mortgage payments, utilities, childcare or vehicle repairs.

The money comes entirely from local donations, ranging from $5 sent in an envelope to hundreds of thousands of dollars transferred from devoted philanthropists, mostly during a three-month fundraising campaign that runs from November through January. Collected and distributed by the Community Foundation with no administrative fees, 100% of the donations make it into the hands of those in need.

During the yearly campaign, the Herald-Tribune tells the stories of just some of the people who have been helped by Season of Sharing, from fathers and families impacted by trauma and tragedy to single mothers who need a simple boost to get back on their feet after a surprise medical emergency. These stories also help illustrate the impact of larger issues our region struggles with, from a lack of affordable housing to a shortage of childcare.

While Season of Sharing typically helps about 3,000 households a year with one-time assistance, the final number from 2023 is expected to top 4,500, causing the fund to start tapping into its reserves.

With our readers' help, the current fundraising campaign, which ends Jan. 31, is on track to raise close to $4 million to help locals in need.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: From new laws to helping those in need, see the impact of Herald-Tribune reporting