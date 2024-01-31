New laws impact homeowner associations

Jan. 31—An attorney who specializes in homeowner association issues has a warning for all HOA boards: Be willing to let it go.

The City of Chandler asked Phoenix attorney Beth Mulcahy to lead Mayor Kevin Hartke's roundtable on homeowner's associations held Jan. 17 at the Arizona State University Innovation Center.

She went over five new laws passed in last year's legislative session that HOA boards need to be aware of.

"That's how these types of laws come into play," Mulcahy said. "Somewhere in Arizona, there was an association that said you cannot have a Betsy Ross [flag]. It's sad that's how these laws come into effect.

"Honestly, if it had come up, I would have said to my clients, 'let it go.' Do not get involved, seems like a very trivial dispute and you're not going to get good press on it."

One law she discussed was the legislature adding the Betsy Ross flag with 13 stars to the list of protected flags homeowners are allowed to fly. That brings the number of protect flags to eight.

"I think the main point on this is if you're serving on your board, be reasonable," Mulcahy said. "If it's offensive to somebody, I get it, that's something not allowed in your documents.

"But a flag that you can buy at a Hallmark store that has daisies on it, or whatever, or an American flag in the shape of flip flops or something ..., be reasonable, don't be so strict. These cases cost money and further regulation of associations is a direct result of associations being unreasonable."

The four other new laws Mulcahy addressed included changes to condominium insurance coverage, planned community public roadways, political activity and removing a board member.

She also went over a new federal mandate, the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) that was passed in 2021 and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

That law was intended to go after criminals or terrorists who attempt to launder money and to help safeguard the U.S. financial system.

It is a law lobbyists are trying to get changed before it take affect because while it was not intended to impact HOAs, it does. All HOAs must report board members' names, birthdates, home addresses, and ID numbers (either driver's license, passport or state-issued ID).

Anyone else with substantial control over the association must also provide that information.

"It's scary, isn't it? Because there's civil penalties of $500 a day and there's criminal penalties too," Mulcahy said.

It's also an ongoing requirement, meaning that any time there is a change in board members HOAs have 30 days to provide the new information to the federal government.

The criminal penalties for failing to comply include up to $10,000 in fines and 24 months in prison.

The other changes to state law:

—Condominium insurance coverage. This does not apply to planned communities, only condos. Those HOAs are only required to provide property insurance on units if it is required by the condominium documents.

If the documents do require it, then the HOA is not responsible for any improvements made by unit owners.

—Planned communities public roadways. If an HOA is still regulating its own public roadways, it must call a meeting of the membership to see it wishes to continue doing so.

A vote to maintain regulation of public roadways shall be reported to the County's Recorder office. If it fails, or there is no quorum or vote, then the HOA loses the right to regulate those roads. The vote must take place before June 30, 2025.

—HOA political activity: Basically, HOAs cannot keep board candidates or their represent from knocking on doors within the HOA if they are accompanied by a member of the association if the community is gated.

If an HOA is not gated, then campaigners do not need an association member with them to knock on doors. That door knocking can only take place from sunrise to sunset and those workers must wear an identification tag.

—Board member removal. The state added a strict penalty for failing to comply with timely notice of a board removal meeting. If the board receives a removal petition that meets requirements, it has 30 days to call for the removal meeting.

If the board fails to do so, then all board members are removed on the 31st day. In that case, a special meeting is to be called and held within 30 days when a new board shall be elected.