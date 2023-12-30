New year, new laws: An overview of new state laws going into effect on Jan. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As the new year approaches, many new bills passed during the 58th and 59th Legislative Sessions will go into effect starting on January 1. Here’s an overview of those new state laws and what they will mean for Oklahomans in the new year.

HB 1029 creates a family caregiver tax credit to cover eligible expenditures related to providing care to an eligible family member based on criteria outlined in the bill.

Eligible family members must be 62-years-old or older, require help with at least two activities of daily living listed in the bill, be related to the caregiver by blood or by marriage, and live in a private residential home.

The credit for eligible recipients will be capped at $2,000, unless the eligible family member is a veteran or has been diagnosed with dementia. In those cases, the maximum allowable credit will be capped at $3,000.

The bill designates $1,500,000 as the maximum annual amount that will be available to Oklahoma taxpayers through the tax credit program.

HB 1008 provides an additional homestead exemption of $1,000 for eligible residents whose gross household income from the previous year does not exceed $30,000.

The application deadline for the additional exemption will be set at March 15, or within 30 days after the eligible taxpayer receives a notice of valuation increase.

Eligible taxpayers who are at least 65 years old and previously qualified for a homestead exemption do not have to submit another application.

HB 1774 relates to the Oklahoma Central Purchasing Act. This impacts state agencies acquisition initiation and no state agency shall make an acquisition for more than $50,000 or the limit determined by the State Publishing Director. If the State Purchasing Director determines that an acquisition is unnecessary, excessive or unjustified, the State Purchasing Director can deny the requisition.

No state agencies can use split purchasing to evade the competitive bidding or other requirement–violation of this can be cause for state employees including termination. The State Purchasing Director should be notified within 15 days following an acquisition.

No exemption can be used for leasing or contracting state-owned restaurants in Oklahoma State Parks, with regards to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. The Department is not required to purchase any goods associated with décor of the state parks, lodges, golf courses, and tourism information centers from Oklahoma prisons or reformatories.

The Department won’t be required to make purchases pursuant to a statewide contract for materials, supplies and services necessary for generating revenue, Department-operated facilities, including those made to maintain or improve guest perception of quality and service; the State Purchase Director can review and audit all uses of the exemptions provided biannually.

SB 513 states that any health benefit plan, including the Oklahoma Employees Insurance Plan, that is offered, issued, or renewed in this state on or after Jan. 1 will provide coverage for biomarker testing.

This will cover biomarker testing for the purpose of diagnosis, treatment, management, or monitoring of a person’s disease or condition to guide treatment decisions.

HB 3971 authorizes the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) to use secret shoppers to conduct compliance tests at licensed medical marijuana dispensaries.

The secret shoppers will purchase a small amount of marijuana or marijuana product from various dispensaries to be tested at randomly selected licensed medical marijuana labs.

OMMA will inspect a minimum of 50 dispensaries annually through the secret shopper program starting January 1.

HB 3929 outlines the OMMA’s standards and requirements for process validation, which is meant to ensure product quality at medical marijuana testing labs. The bill also outlines penalties for violating those requirements.

HB 1950 relates to voter registration and death records, requiring the State Department of Health to compile a list of all deaths in the Oklahoma to send to the Secretary of the State Election Board on a monthly basis starting on January 1.

HB 1950 will also allow nursing home facility administrators and funeral home directors to send death notifications to the secretary of the county election board.

The state will use these death records to remove any deceased individuals from voter registration lists.

SB 1704 will require employees at licensed medical marijuana businesses to apply for and receive the necessary credentials from OMMA to continue their employment starting January 1.

The bill also allows OMMA to use one or more third-party vendors to assist with the credentialing process.

To view a complete list of bills from previous legislative sessions, visit sos.ok.gov. The 60th Legislative Session is expected to begin in February 2024.

