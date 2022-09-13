Lawson pleads to midday crashes, pursuit

Sep. 12—An East Tennessee man who walked away from a halfway house and later led Crossville Police on a mid-day reckless flight from arrest pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month.

The local charges are the least of Walter Stephen Lawson Jr.'s troubles. He faces a parole violation and most likely will be sent back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in Knox County.

Lawson, 41, Sams Rd., Rockford, had no known connections in Crossville when he was involved in a series of crashes — including one with injuries — and stole a commercial truck pulling a 34-foot trailer on July 21.

When it was all over, Lawson was taken into custody after crashing the truck stolen from Cumberland Components on West Ave. and faced 20 local charges. Those charges ranged from auto theft to felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

On Sept. 2, Lawson pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and theft of more than $60,000 (the truck and trailer) and received an eight-year sentence as a Range 1 offender to be served at 30%.

All other charges were dropped and Lawson is to pay restitution once that amount is determined.

According to reports at that time, Lawson was involved in multiple crashes while driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber on Main St. and Genesis Rd. He abandoned that vehicle behind Wilson Paint and later stole the 2017 Chevrolet flatbed truck that had a trailer hooked to it.

A pursuit of that vehicle took place on numerous city streets and finally ended on Fourth St. in the area of Oak St.

Lawson had been released from prison and was assigned a halfway house in Knoxville when he walked away from that facility. His original charge is not known but leaving the halfway house without permission is a parole violation.

In unrelated cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Winston Anthony Nelson, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and received an eight-year sentence as a Range 1 offender with 180 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Items seized during his arrest were forfeited.

The charge stems a Feb. 9, 2021, traffic stop on Westel Rd. by CCSO deputies for a taillight not working and the resulting search led to the arrest. During the stop, Nelson reportedly admitted to deputies he was selling meth.

—Michael James Tomlinson, 54, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and received a five-year prison sentence to be served concurrently with three probation violation charges as a Range 1 offender at 30%.

The new charge stems from an Aug. 10 traffic stop by CPD during which meth and drug paraphernalia were seized.

On Aug. 5, Tomlinson pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and received a three-year suspended sentence.

