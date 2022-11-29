Lawsuit accuses billionaire Leon Black of raping woman at Epstein’s house

4
Julia Mueller
·2 min read

A new lawsuit accuses billionaire Leon Black of raping a woman in a “brutal attack” at the Manhattan home of the late Jeffrey Epstein 20 years ago, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

Black, the co-founder of the private equity firm Apollo, stepped down from his position as chairman and CEO of the firm after news broke of his financial relationship with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 before he could go to trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein’s estate is also named in the new suit, filed by plaintiff Cheri Pierson, who says she met Epstein as a poor single mother and was set to earn $300 for massaging Black in spring of 2002, according to Reuters.

The “brutal attack,” however, left Pierson “swollen, torn, and bleeding” such that “she could barely walk out of the house onto the sidewalk, as she was in excruciating pain and still in shock,” according to excerpts of the lawsuit shared by CNN.

Black’s legal team denied the allegations to news outlets Monday.

The lawsuit is the latest in a number of sex assault and rape cases being brought forth under New York’s new Adult Survivors Act, which is, for a one-year window, waiving the usual deadlines for sex crime lawsuits, allowing survivors to file claims on old cases.

Women who accused Epstein of sexual abuse filed lawsuits last week against Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co., arguing the financial institutions facilitated and benefited from Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

“Thanks to the passage of the Adult Survivor’s Act, survivors of sexual violence like our client Ms. Pierson can seek the justice they deserve no matter how many years ago their trauma was suffered,” Pierson attorney Jeanne Christensen said in a statement shared by Law & Crime.

According to filings with the New York Supreme Court, Black is still facing an active case from Russian model Guzel Ganieva, who has also accused him of sexual abuse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Leon Black Is Accused in Lawsuit of Rape at Home of Jeffrey Epstein

    A woman sued Leon Black, alleging the billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management attacked and raped her in 2002 at the home of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. In the suit, filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court, the woman, Cheri Pierson, alleges that Mr. Black raped her in a private suite in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. Ms. Pierson says she entered the room believing she was going to give Mr. Black a massage in a meeting prearranged by Epstein.

  • Leon Black accused in lawsuit of raping woman in Jeffrey Epstein's mansion

    Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, was sued on Monday by a woman who said he raped her two decades ago in the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion. Cheri Pierson said she had been a cash-strapped single mother who had already given Epstein five massages for $300 each, when the financier arranged in the spring of 2002 for her to massage Black for $300. She said Black, who was eight inches taller and weighed more than twice as much, without her consent physically overwhelmed her and caused "excruciating pain" in their encounter on the third floor of Epstein's home.

  • Minnesota crews rescue around 200 people stranded on large ice chunk on lake

    Minnesota authorities were in the process of rescuing more than 100 people from a large ice chunk that broke free in a lake.

  • Alex Murdaugh, Laffitte cases add to reputation for famous, unorthodox bankers in SC

    Russell Laffitte, who has been convicted and accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh, is not the first Hampton banker to make national news.

  • Australian government moves to censure former prime minister over secret ministries

    Australia's Labor government said it will move a parliamentary censure motion against former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison this week after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries undermined trust in government. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the COVID-19 pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said a motion of censure would be introduced to the Labor-controlled House of Representative this week by either the leader of the house or the attorney general.

  • US government bans Huawei, ZTE and Hikvision tech over 'unacceptable' spying fears

    The U.S. government said it is banning telecommunications and video surveillance equipment from several prominent Chinese brands in an effort to protect the nation's communications network. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously on Friday to expand its ban on the sale and import of Chinese technology from firms that pose an “unacceptable risk to the national security" of the United States. The decision implements the directive in the Secure Equipment Act of 2021 signed by President Biden in November that places additional restrictions on companies including Huawei and ZTE, surveillance camera makers Hikvision and Dahua, and two-way radio manufacturer Hytera.

  • College student who randomly killed couple and chewed victim’s face off is found not guilty by reason of insanity

    Medical report stated that Austin Harrouff believed he was ‘half-dog, half-man’ during 2016 attack

  • Kentucky football fires RBs coach/co-special teams coordinator John Settle

    Kentucky will have a new man in charge of its running backs next season. The team on Monday dismissed assistant John Settle.

  • Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election

    Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty ImagesArizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those hold

  • Robbery, pursuit suspects arrested after video shows Rolex stolen

    Two men were arrested after video showed two suspects stealing a victim's Rolex watch in the Mid-Wilshire area, authorities said. The robbery was followed by two police chases, one of which resulted in a crash.

  • European ‘super cartel’ busted in six countries; 49 arrests, 30 tons of cocaine seized

    Law enforcement in six different countries teamed up to take down a "super cartel" of drug traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe.

  • FAA Proposes New Policies For Flying Taxis

    Thanks to new rules proposed by the Federal Aviation Administration we could be riding in flying taxis by the year 2025.

  • Man found sleeping in vacant home shot, killed as he ran away, police say

    A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday, Atlanta police said.

  • Twitter says crowdsourced fact-checking system updated to better address 'low quality' contributions

    Twitter's crowdsourced fact-checking system, Community Notes, just received an update that the company claims will help to identify more "low quality" fact checks -- meaning, the notes written by Twitter users that are appended to tweets to provide further clarification and context. As a result, more of the contributors who write these unhelpful annotations will lose their writing ability, Twitter said, requiring those users to earn back their "contributor" status. The algorithm change involves scoring notes where contributors explain why a tweet shouldn't be deemed misleading.

  • Niece of Iran’s supreme leader arrested after call to boycott ‘child-killing regime’

    Moradkhani calls on international leaders to ‘stop any dealing with this regime’

  • Ex-Border Patrol agent accused of killing 4 goes on trial

    The capital murder trial began Monday of a former U.S. Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in South Texas, telling investigators he wanted to “clean up the streets” of his border hometown. If convicted of capital murder, Juan David Ortiz, 39, faces life in prison without parole because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. At the time of his arrest, Ortiz, a Navy veteran, was a Border Patrol intel supervisor.

  • First Lady unveils 'We the People' WH holiday decor

    First Lady Jill Biden unveiled her "We the People" 2022 holiday theme on Monday, showing off the White House decorations that have turned the mansion's public spaces into a festive winter wonderland. (Nov. 28)

  • Faced with tight transition, Mayor-elect Bass invites Garcetti staff to stay on through April

    Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass is expected to name her chief of staff imminently.

  • Tesla roundup: Model 3 'Highland,' Semi truck milestone, FSD goes wide

    Tesla stock is on the rise in early trade despite a broader market selloff and general weakness in the stock lately. Here’s what’s moving Tesla today.

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.