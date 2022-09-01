Lawsuit accuses Hanover Area of failing to prevent attack on student

Sep. 1—A lawsuit filed in Luzerne County Court contends Hanover Area High School administration and staff failed to adequately act to prevent an April assault on a student in the Junior/Senior High School cafeteria.

Filed by the parent and guardian of a child identified only by his initials, the suit claims another student made "numerous threats of an impending physical attack upon" the youth, and that he immediately reported the threats. The school guidance counselor instructed him to eat lunch alone in the library to avoid the alleged aggressor.

The teen did so, but the suit says a co-principal told him he could not sit alone in the library to eat lunch. A co-principal later met with both students to discuss the reported threats, and the alleged aggressor "simply stated he would not attack [victim] despite his earlier threats. The principal was somehow satisfied ... and no further attempts to investigate or remediate the potential conflict were made." The suit says the parent was never notified by faculty or staff of the threats or the meeting with the co-principal.

The suit says the alleged aggressor attacked the youth on April 4 in the cafeteria between 11:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as the victim stood up and began walking his empty tray to a drop-off point. The alleged aggressor pushed the youth to the ground "and began punching [him] in the head with full force."

Two faculty/staff members, the other co-principal and a basketball coach were monitoring the cafeteria, the suit says, but the alleged aggressor "was able to deliver several severe and debilitating blows to [his] head before those two faculty and or staff members were able to intervene." The youth also struck his head on a metal milk crate.

The victim was 14 years old, 5'9" and about 135 pounds, while the alleged attacker was a year older, 6'1" and about 230 pounds. Both were in the same grade.

The suit contends that before the attack, the district was already "fully aware of an upswing in violent physical attacks by and between students at the high school but failed to address the undeniable culture of permissive student-on-student harassment and violence within the high school."

It also claims the district "was aware of a foreseeable risk of harm to [victim] ... but ignored the danger it created and typically condones," and that the district "refused to take corrective measures to specifically prevent" the attacks. As of Aug. 29, 2022 — the first day of classes for this school year," the suit says the victim and the alleged aggressor are still in the school together, and that both attend the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center for half a day.

The suit accused the district of knowing about the hostile education environment but failing to provide "adequate training and supervision" of employees on bullying and violence, and failing "to develop and implement adequate safety procedures in the event of threats of student-on-student violence, such as the incident at issue."

"In fact, defendant was deliberately indifferent to the student-on-student harassment and violence," and "has demonstrated and adopted patterns, policies and practices that exhibited an undeniable deliberate indifference to the safety of Hanover Area High School students."

The suit seeks unspecified payments in damages for violation of the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Efforts to reach district officials for comment were not immediately successful on Wednesday.

