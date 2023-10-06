Lawsuit accuses Louis Black, co-founder of Austin Chronicle and SXSW, of sexual abuse

A civil lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday accuses Louis Black, the co-founder of The Austin Chronicle and South by Southwest, of years of "manipulation and abuse" and names the Austin Chronicle Corp., which owns The Austin Chronicle, as a defendant along with Black.

The complaint was filed by lawyers representing Ariel Cassone, who is described in the suit as a 42-year-old Austin resident working in journalism and film. In the suit, Cassone accuses Black of using his "power and influence" to coerce her into a state of "sexual servitude."

According to the lawsuit, Cassone began working for Black in 2016, after he promised to help her launch a career in entertainment. Her duties over the course of several years, as described in the complaint, included editing Black's writing, brainstorming ideas for "reviving" the Chronicle and acting as his personal assistant.

The suit claimed that Black "routinely" withheld Cassone's salary unless she "complied with his sexual demands." It also said that Cassone believed that refusing Black's advances would harm her professional opportunities. Cassone alleged that Black "intentionally" prevented Cassone from pursuing a career outside of his employment.

Cassone's lawyer, Jay Ellwanger, said that, to his knowledge, Cassone did not approach police about Black's behavior.

"In our practice, we have found that it is common for survivors of sexual violence to not come forward to the police. Those who do have very little control over the process that follows and can often feel re-traumatized as a result," Ellwanger said in an email to the American-Statesman.

"On the other hand, the civil justice system provides the ability for survivors to regain their agency and to take that control back."

The Chronicle, which was the first media outlet to report on the lawsuit, is accused of being complicit in Black's actions. In the complaint, lawyers for Cassone write, "The Austin Chronicle was aware or willfully ignorant of the fact that it benefited from Ms. Cassone's forced labor, and from the professional relationship in which she was required to engage in commercial sex acts for Mr. Black."

The suit also alleges that Cassone's salary and Black's expenditures were funded by the Chronicle. Black, who co-founded the Chronicle with Nick Barbaro, retired in 2017.

The suit seeks damages from Black for assault, emotional distress, breach of contract and fraud. It seeks damages from both Black and the Chronicle for forced labor and human trafficking.

An attempt to reach Black by phone on Thursday was unsuccessful. Court records do not show an attorney for Black in the lawsuit as of Friday.

Barbaro, Chronicle publisher and president of the Austin Chronicle Corp., said in a statement that Black has had no legal or financial connection to the paper since he retired and that Cassone "is not now, and has never been, an employee of the Austin Chronicle."

"To the best of our knowledge, this person has never been paid by the Chronicle, nor done any work for the Chronicle or at the Chronicle office, and we had no knowledge of the actions or events alleged in this suit prior to receiving this complaint," the statement read.

"Mr. Black has been widely recognized for his contributions as a longtime creative force in the Austin community and beyond. However, these are serious allegations and the Chronicle trusts the legal process to determine their veracity. Because this is an ongoing lawsuit, neither I nor the Austin Chronicle Corporation will have any further statement on the case."

In response to Barbaro's statement, Ellwanger said in an email to the Statesman, "The owner of the Austin Chronicle was careful with his words, couching the paper’s comments ‘to the best of our knowledge.’ We look forward to providing the Chronicle with the critical information they’ve overlooked, and are confident in our ability to prove each and every allegation in our Complaint.”

