Lawsuit accuses New Mexico State Police officer of abusing man's civil rights

Jul. 13—A Gallina man has filed a lawsuit accusing the New Mexico State Police of violating his civil rights when an officer used unreasonable force and filed false criminal charges against him last year.

In the lawsuit filed in state District Court, Juan Chavez says he was left with a shoulder injury after his July 9, 2022, encounter with New Mexico State Police Officer Alex Powell.

The lawsuit accuses the state police agency of violating Chavez's rights under the 2021 New Mexico Civil Rights Act, and seeks an unspecified amount of damages from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

Spokesmen for the Department of Public Safety and New Mexico State Police did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Chavez, 60, was at his brother's home in Cuba helping peel cedar posts when he noticed a state police officer had stopped a vehicle nearby that was carrying several relatives — including his niece and daughter.

He later learned the young people had failed to turn on their lights after exiting a McDonald's drive-thru, the complaint says.

Chavez — who walks with a limp because of an injury and had undergone a stem cell transplant to treat an aggressive form of leukemia — "slowly walked across the street to where the traffic stop occurred," according to his lawsuit.

When he arrived at the scene, he "calmly" asked Power what was going on, the lawsuit says. "Officer Power became defensive and falsely accused [Chavez] of standing behind him."

Power ordered Chavez to turn around and put his hands behind his back, the lawsuit says.

When Chavez asked why, the lawsuit says, Power told him, "because I said so," and grabbed and handcuffed him.

Power prolonged the process of arresting Chavez, "cruelly and unnecessarily" keeping him with his hands painfully cuffed behind his back while he chatted with another officer for 40 minutes before starting the hourlong drive to the Sandoval County jail in Bernalillo, the lawsuit says. It adds Power sat in his vehicle for about an hour at the jail and then took Chavez inside for booking.

Chavez was "in extreme and obvious discomfort," the lawsuit says. He moaned and stated he was in pain, and asked Power to stop "tormenting and hurting him."

The complaint alleges Power filed a criminal complaint against Chavez that was "replete with false and misleading statements," including claims Chavez had "aggressively approached" him during the traffic stop and "postured up in a violent manner with clenched fists."

Power wrote in the criminal complaint Chavez was "belligerent" and "appeared to be intoxicated" and tried to pull away from him during the incident.

The officer charged Chavez with assault on a peace officer and two counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, the lawsuit says, adding there was a lack of probable cause for those charges.

Chavez spent 11 hours in jail and later pleaded no contest to one count of resisting arrest. He was sentenced to time served and just under a year of unsupervised probation, according to online court records.

"Being forced to keep his arms twisted behind his back for almost three hours caused [Chavez] to suffer serious physical injuries," his lawsuit says.

"On the evening of the incident, he felt significant pain and discomfort in his right shoulder area and experienced severe anxiety," the complaint states. "His shoulder pain grew increasingly worse as the days went by, finally reaching the point where he was required to seek and receive medical treatment.

"By October 2022, he could not raise his right arm above his head due to the pain in his right shoulder," the complaint states. "He was diagnosed with a rotator cuff tear caused by the excessively long and unnecessary handcuffing. Additionally, his right pectoralis major muscle was ruptured by Officer Power's conduct."