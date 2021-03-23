Lawsuit accuses Mormon church of fraud in use of donations

FILE - In this April 4, 2020, file photo, is The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah's most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions. The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, March 22, 2021, asserts that the church spent members’ donations that were solicited for charity on commercial purposes. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
SOPHIA EPPOLITO
·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah's most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions.

The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, asserts that the church spent members’ donations that were solicited for charity on commercial purposes. Huntsman alleges the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in contributions meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work.

Huntsman, brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., said he was defrauded out of millions during the 24 years he gave 10% of his annual income to the church. He runs a film distribution company in Southern California.

“This is not a case about faith; it is a case about fraud and corporate greed,” the lawsuit said.

Members are asked to contribute 10% of their income to the church. The practice, which is used in other faith groups, isn’t required for church members but is strongly encouraged.

The Washington Post initially reported the lawsuit Monday.

A church spokesman said in a statement that James Huntsman resigned his church membership last year and called his claims “baseless.”

Contributions "are used for a broad array of religious purposes, including missionary work, education, humanitarian causes and the construction of meetinghouses, temples and other buildings important in the work of the Church,” Eric Hawkins said in the statement.

The lawsuit comes more than a year after a former church investment manager filed a whistleblower complaint with the IRS, which The Washington Post initially obtained in December 2019.

The complaint alleged that the church has misled members and possibly broken federal tax rules for religious organizations by using an affiliated investment arm to set aside about $1 billion a year from the $7 billion that the faith receives annually in member donations.

In the lawsuit, Huntsman says he repeatedly demanded the return of his donations following the whistleblower complaint but the church's corporation refused, "effectively taking the position that it could do whatever it wanted with tithing funds.”

Hawkins has said the claims are “based on a narrow perspective and limited information.”

Huntsman is seeking $5 million in damages, which he plans to give to “organizations and communities whose members have been marginalized by the Church’s teachings and doctrines, including by donating to charities supporting LGBTQ, African-American, and women’s rights.”

___

Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson’s Biggest Advertiser Unloads on Fox News

    Stephen MaturenTrump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell took a swing at Fox News this week, complaining that the conservative network—which essentially plays his MyPillow commercials on a loop—isn’t giving him a platform to peddle his baseless voting machine conspiracies. Fox might be “in” on a conspiracy against MAGA heads, Lindell ultimately suggested.The pillow mogul, who has become the face of a dead-end MAGA coalition still trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory, appeared on far-right pundit Eric Metaxas’ radio show on Monday to discuss his continued efforts to prove the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Lindell also discussed his fraught attempts to create a new social-media site (he was booted from Twitter and other platforms earlier this year for repeatedly pushing voting disinformation).After boasting that his new platform would automatically give so-called influencers “millions” of followers when they join—especially if they’ve been kicked off YouTube for making false claims—Lindell then grumbled about Fox News supposedly kowtowing to voting-software firms Dominion and Smartmatic in the wake of billion-dollar legal complaints.“Lawsuits can be used as a way to silence people,” Metaxas noted in a moment first flagged by Salon staff writer Zachary Petrizzo. “They can be legitimate. But they can also be used as a way to silence people. And I’ve noticed that Fox and other people, rather than face the thing, they just say, We’re not gonna talk about that, we don’t want to get sued. That’s what’s happening in America.”MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you...what, are you in on it” Lindell said. pic.twitter.com/pXjMrTFekR— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2021 Last month, Smartmatic filed a $2.7-billion libel lawsuit against Fox News, three hosts (including recently canceled Lou Dobbs), and former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, saying they all spread false information that the company rigged the 2020 election. Dominion, another voting machine at the center of debunked election conspiracies, has sued Lindell himself for $1.3 billion.“I want to say one thing here—here’s things that don’t make sense,” an animated Lindell replied. “Let’s just talk about Fox! You’re already sued! It’s too late to close the gate, the cows are already out of the barn!”The MAGA maven continued: “Why can’t people go on there and say their free speech then?! You’re already sued, Fox. What do you have—are you going to get double sued? What’s the matter with you?”Growing increasingly agitated, Lindell expressed anger and frustration with the network before finally asking: “What are they, in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaNotably, Lindell’s pillow commercials are by far the biggest advertiser on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox’s most-watched show. As host Tucker Carlson has courted controversy over the past couple of years, the vast majority of the network’s blue-chip advertisers have ditched the primetime show, leaving mostly MyPillow ads, Fox News promos, and direct marketers.While it remains to be seen if Fox News reacts in any way to one of its largest sponsors directly calling the network out, Lindell has been able to force one right-wing outlet to come groveling back for not letting him spout crazed conspiracies on-air.After Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers repeatedly interrupted Lindell during an interview before literally walking off the set when the MyPillow founder wouldn’t stop talking about voting machines, Sellers begged “friend of the network” Lindell for forgiveness while assuring viewers that the pillow tycoon would “continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How Did We Miss This Incredible Detail About the Apartment in “13 Going on 30?"

    Now THIS is a fun Easter egg!

  • Purity culture and the subjugation of women: Southern Baptist beliefs on sex and gender provide context to spa suspect's 'motive'

    Southern Baptist purity culture teaches that women are to blame for men's sexual urges. AP Photo/Mike StewartEven before a member of a Southern Baptist church was accused of the Georgia spa massacre, motivated, he told police, by guilt over a “sex addiction,” the Southern Baptist Convention was under scrutiny over its teachings on gender and sexuality. Just two weeks ago, prominent evangelical Bible teacher Beth Moore announced she had left the Southern Baptists, primarily over what she described as denominational leaders’ misogyny as reflected in their support for Donald Trump. And then came the attack on March 16 which left eight dead, including six Asian women. The suspect’s church has since expelled Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old charged in the killings, and condemned the actions as the result of a “sinful heart.” No one is suggesting that the denomination was responsible for what happened. But as a scholar of gender and religion and someone who grew up Southern Baptist, I am aware that holding girls and women responsible for men’s sexual urges is not uncommon in a denomination that expects women to submit to men. This expectation of submission was a theme that came up repeatedly in interviews I conducted with 159 current and former Southern Baptist women for my book “God Speaks to Us, Too: Southern Baptist Women on Church, Home, and Society.” Common beliefs, not creeds Southern Baptists, the largest branch of evangelicalism in the U.S., are noncreedal. This means Southern Baptists do not have a required dogma, although the denomination’s confessional statement, “The Baptist Faith and Message,” lays out commonly held beliefs. Not every Southern Baptist, then, believes the same things. But since the 1990s, fundamentalists who adhere to a strict set of beliefs have controlled the denomination. Their approach to interpreting the Bible and their beliefs about gender predominate in Southern Baptist churches. They are taught in Southern Baptist seminaries, practiced in hiring for missionaries and agency workers, and reflected in curriculum materials for churches. Central is the belief in Biblical literalism – a method of interpreting the Bible based on the belief that the text is literally true. Biblical literalists believe, for example, that God created the universe in six days, that a worldwide flood destroyed all but Noah’s family and the pairs of animals on the ark, and that the Red Sea parted so the Israelites could walk across on dry ground. Literalism goes hand in hand with inerrancy – the belief that the Bible is without error, not only in doctrine but also in history and science. This method of interpreting the Bible plays a significant role in how Southern Baptists come to many of their beliefs about gender. The fall of Eve Many Southern Baptists believe that the story of Adam and Eve in the Bible happened literally as described. That is, God created one man and one woman, put them in the Garden of Eden, and forbade them to eat the fruit from one tree. Because Eve was the first of the humans to fall from God’s grace by eating the forbidden fruit, she became subject to man. And that subjugation fell on all women, according to Southern Baptist teaching. Further, some Baptists argue that gender hierarchy was God’s original intention. This interpretation of Eve as “first in the Edenic fall” was cited by Southern Baptists in a 1984 resolution calling for women to be excluded from ordained ministry. This fits with the Southern Baptist principle of complementarianism which holds that while God created men and women as equals, they perform separate but complementary roles: that men are to be leaders in home, church and society, and women are to be submissive helpers, primarily responsible for caring for the home and rearing children. In this way, women are expected to submit to men in the home and in the church. Southern Baptist leaders point to the writings of the apostle Paul in the Bible (Ephesians 5:22) as evidence of God’s expectation of women’s submission: “Wives, submit yourself unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord.” This view of submission also means that women should not hold leadership over men or teach men in the church, hence the move to prevent women being ordained. Sexuality and gender identity The denomination’s teachings on sexuality are similarly rooted in traditional beliefs about women and men. Humans were, according to Southern Baptists, created heterosexual, and sexual activity is acceptable only between a man and a woman in a lifelong heterosexual marriage. While 54% of Christians support acceptance of homosexuality, only 30% of Southern Baptists believe homosexuality should be accepted. In 1992, the Southern Baptist Convention amended its constitution to exclude churches that implied acceptance of homosexuality. The suspect in the spa killings attended Crabtree First Baptist Church in Milton, Ga. Chris Aluka Berry for The Washington Post via Getty Images The executive committee of the Southern Baptist Convention recently ousted two churches that welcome LGBTQ people into membership. Most evangelicals believe that God created humanity as male and female only. According to the denomination, only these two biological sexes exist, and gender aligns with sex. In 2014, the Southern Baptist Convention approved a resolution affirming, “God’s good design” is “that gender identity is determined by biological sex and not by one’s self-perception.” These views on sexual activity and gender roles are reflected in the purity culture that influences many Southern Baptists. Purity culture focuses on abstinence outside traditional heterosexual marriage and dangers in girls’ and women’s sexuality. In particular, purity culture teaches that girls and women are responsible for boys’ and men’s sexuality and that they may cause boys and men to sin through expressions of their own sexuality. These teachings are supported by an entire industry of purity rings, purity balls, purity curricula and purity music. Purity culture rarely talks about sexual violence or consent because of the assumption that controlling men’s sexual urges is women’s responsibility, and so, if women will be completely asexual, men will not be overcome by their sexual urges. Taken together, these beliefs create a context in which men exert authority and control. Women are expected to submit to men and to constrain men’s sexual urges and behaviors through their pure lifestyles. Women are seen as important but secondary, equal in value but submissive in actuality. None of this can excuse or explain the actions of the shooting suspect in Georgia. But Southern Baptist beliefs about sex and gender give context to the suspect’s apparent conviction that his sexual urges were wrong, and that the women he believed to have encouraged them were in some way responsible. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Susan M. Shaw, Oregon State University. Read more:Sexism has long been part of the culture of Southern BaptistsShould Southern Baptist women be preachers? A centuries old controversy finds new life Susan M. Shaw does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Victims of 'naked beatings' vicar say complaints of bullying were 'swept under carpet'

    The vicar of an embattled church was told about his predecessor’s domineering and bullying behaviour but “fobbed victims off”, they have claimed. Jonathan Fletcher, 78, was lauded as one of the Church of England’s senior leaders in the conservative evangelical constituency until he was unmasked in 2019 as an abuser by The Telegraph, which also revealed he had continued to preach around the world despite being banned two years earlier. As a result of this newspaper’s investigation, his former church, Emmanuel Church, Wimbledon (ECW), in south-west London, paid for an independent review into his tenure as vicar from 1982 until his retirement in 2012. During this period, the incumbent vicar, Rev Robin Weekes, was a curate at ECW. However, his current role has been called into question by multiple victims who have come forward claiming that they reported Fletcher’s bullying behaviour to Rev Weekes at the time – yet his response left them feeling like they were “fobbed off”, and their concerns “swept under the carpet”. The review, published by safeguarding organisation Thirtyone:eight on Tuesday, found Fletcher’s bullying, spiritual abuse, naked massages and saunas were known about before his Permission to Officiate (PTO) was revoked in 2017 – yet “little or no action was taken to address this by role holders and leaders at ECW at the time” and “there were opportunities for action to have taken place sooner”. While some of Fletcher’s victims allege that they told Rev Weekes, pictured below, about the bullying, there is no evidence that he knew of any of the more serious claims of abuse.

  • A stunning image of the Milky Way took 12 years to photograph. It shows the ghost of a supernova.

    Photographer J-P Metsavainio spent 1,250 hours collecting images for his Milky Way mosaic, which captures a small chunk of the galaxy.

  • Prince Charles Wanted to Release Stronger Response to Harry and Meghan’s Bombshell Interview

    Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET Prince Charles would have preferred to give a more detailed response to the explosive Oprah interview with his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Charles is also ‘frustrated’ by the suggestion that he financially cut off the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  • Columbia University’s Ultra-Woke Idea: Segregated Graduation Ceremonies

    Last week, Columbia University, where I am currently a junior, made national headlines over commencement ceremonies demarcated by race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status. Such multicultural ceremonies have a history at many schools, but Columbia’s was apparently the one to receive nationwide media attention. Though discussion and discourse are always important, most of the resulting social-media frenzy focused on the wrong ideas. It is not about getting into the weeds and arguing over which historically marginalized group deserves to be recognized or whether these ceremonies are optional. The very creation and existence of such events is fundamentally problematic right out of the gate. To segregate students by race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status is inherently harmful to the fabric of college communities and harms the social progress these events ostensibly intend to achieve. The embrace of resegregation in this scenario to combat “inequality” centers on one uncontrollable characteristic of an individual and reduces a person’s identity to superficial stereotypes, neglecting his or her nuanced existence. It also bears more than a passing, uncomfortable resemblance to the racism of decades past. People are multifaceted with their own experiences, talents, interests, and strengths. Failure to recognize that is not only ignorant, but also dehumanizing. A common rejoinder to criticisms of these ceremonies is that those who want to end them do not care about the achievements of the students the ceremonies celebrate. This is not only untrue, but also condescendingly assumes that Black, Asian, “Latinx,” First-Generation/Low-Income, “Lavender” (LGBTQIA+), and Native-American students can only have their accomplishments celebrated through the uplifting of an institution that cannot see past their mere identities. It also assumes that America is so racially bankrupt that those in these groups must depend on an institution to be recognized as human. In this way, the university’s focus on identity reinforces campus division, as students depend more on institutional labeling to define who they are. The result is the undermining of campus unity to an almost irreparable point. Columbia likely started these ceremonies in good faith. But the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Diversity and multiculturalism can be worthwhile aims. However, they cannot be the sole focus of all university affairs. Yet that is increasingly exactly the case, so much so that it is sometimes difficult to identify what else one might learn at these expensive elite institutions. The imposition of diversity as the reigning prerequisite to any action has soiled good intent, and now facilitates the weaponization of multiculturalism to conduct witch hunts on conservatives, quash free speech, and command political correctness in the classroom. As a result, identity politics now runs rampant, such that no objective debate can occur because of overwhelming affectual censorship. Objectivity is outlawed, and everyone is made to believe he must have an emotional investment in a discussion. Everything is now personal to those in any conversation. Besides collapsing discourse in the classroom, the balkanization of historically underprivileged groups is also a complete disaster for campus culture. The purpose of a liberal-arts education is to become assimilated into a student body of all races, backgrounds, creeds, and ideologies. A school that encourages students to choose one characteristic to define themselves establishes tribalism, but also undersells student potential in other areas. This fragmentation polarizes the student body. To the extent it has occurred at Columbia, it is often merely shrugged off as “the culture of New York City.” But that is hardly an excuse. Woke cliques have worsened campus culture, even if nobody, particularly the school administration, wants to admit it. Columbia could be engaging in the hard work of facilitating the meaningful growth of a community. Instead, the school cuts corners, propping up a grand façade marketed toward prospective students. It’s a façade that glosses over the fact that our community is now merely an unorganized conglomeration of factions loosely held together by a woke elitism that steamrolls anything and everything in the name of “multiculturalism.” Academia no longer cares about students finding the common humanity in each other. No longer are we supposed to see past race, for we are instructed to entrench ourselves further in it. To make matters worse, schools can’t actually be bothered to solve racism. These ceremonies only exist so that colleges can give off the perception that they champion progress for the sake of their savior complexes. If universities genuinely cared about structural racism, multiculturalism would not be revered in the toxic manner it is today. Universities would not embrace tokenism as they desperately seek to fill their incoming classes with the most uniquely underprivileged students to parade around as faulty proof of their woke bona fides. Universities would instead work to deconstruct the alarming institutional racism levied against Asian Americans in the admissions process. In reality, the reputation of the school is more important than the fight against racism. This is exactly why Columbia, instead of directly defending their multicultural ceremonies, simply used obfuscation tactics and changed the name of the events to “celebrations” once it was clear that criticism of the events outweighed praise. To institutions such as Columbia, all convictions are flexible if the school’s name is on the line. Racism is a great cause to fight against when it’s convenient. Columbia’s voluntarily segregated graduation ceremonies are not pragmatic steps to solve discrimination and real-world disparities. They are nothing more than smoke and mirrors to attempt to “one-up” other schools in their quest for wokeness. If schools actually solved racism, how would the diversity–industrial complex survive? How would our universities prove that they’re better than the one down the street? By truly looking for ways to innovate learning, improve their graduation rates, or develop niche academic specialties? Perish the thought. Instead, a woke arms race is stirring across the academy, and whichever institution proves it can win the “Oppression Olympics” comes out on top. It is with a heart of gratitude and love for Columbia University that I express my grievances. No institution is beyond reproach, including the most prestigious this country has to offer. Diversity is important, but respectable civil discourse must be restored. They are not mutually exclusive. Criticism over graduation events cannot simply be dismissed with staple calls of “racism,” “sexism,” or whatever laundry list “-ism” is convenient to hurl on a given day. Students and faculty of all ideologies must reflect on their tolerance toward opposing ideas and how they approach conversations with others. To those who have become so overwhelmingly afraid to share their ideas out of fear of “cancellation,” humiliation, or underappreciation, it is time to gather your own courage and galvanize the spirits of others, for you are not alone. We must all do our part to rehabilitate the integrity of academic freedom. Without it, academia’s powerful influence in molding some of the best and brightest American minds will fall to an advancing illiberal hegemony that will continue to blow until the flame of academic freedom dies. Then, graduation ceremonies will be the least of our problems.

  • Former Disney star announces engagement after years of whirlwind romances: 'Asked me to be his forever love'

    The former Disney star is off the market for good!

  • Chinese Grandma Who Fought Off Attacker to Donate Over $900K from GoFundMe to AAPI Community

    Xiao Zhen Xie, the 75-year-old elderly woman who fought back an attacker in San Francisco, has decided to donate all her GoFundMe money back to the Asian American community. What happened: Last Wednesday, Xie was leaning by a light pole around Market Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked. Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco.

  • Taco Bell imagines post-COVID 'restaurant of the future' prioritizing digital, drive-in

    Taco Bell envisions a future of takeout featuring bellhops, drive-thrus, and cellphones.

  • Kayleigh McEnany slams Biden administration for 'unprecedented' lack of media access to border

    Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany explains why she thinks the Biden administration is denying the media access to migrant facilities at the border.

  • Tinnitus and COVID-19 connection explained by experts

    New study finds an association between tinnitus and hearing loss to COVID-19.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)?

    Huntsman Corporation ( NYSE:HUN ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over...

  • Kris Jenner never paid a bill before Robert Kardashian split: 'I knew I had to get it together'

    Kris Jenner said a "turning point" for her with finances was when a friend asked how much her gardener cost and she didn't know.

  • The Unique Way Gwen Stefani Just Honored Fiancé Blake Shelton

    Gwen Stefani took to social media to share her creative tribute to fiancé Blake Shelton. Keep scrolling for the adorable way she’s giving their love two thumbs up.

  • Man accused of holding National Guard members at gunpoint

    An Arizona man is accused of forcing off the road a National Guard envoy that was transporting COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas and then holding 11 guard members at gunpoint. Larry Harris, 66, of Wilcox, Arizona, told police that he stopped three vans because he believed people inside them had kidnapped a woman and child, authorities said. None of the National Guard members were injured, and Harris was arrested Tuesday morning when police responded to the scene.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Who is moving where? Which teams got help?

    An NBA season with random results has altered how teams approach the trade deadline. The deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

  • The 11 Best Cask-Finished American Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

    Try a bourbon, rye or single malt with a little extra something.

  • Spurs players pay respect to NCAA women's tournament with iconic college jerseys

    Rebecca Lobo, Becky Hammon, Alyssa Mills and Cheryl Miller all got a shoutout on Monday night in San Antonio.

  • Lindsey Vonn Jams Out on the Piano with Hugh Jackman as They Sing Together in Utah

    The Olympic gold medalist has been hitting the slopes with Jackman and a multi-talented professional violinist