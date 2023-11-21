Lawsuit accuses Ohio wrestling coach, ex-wife of sexually abusing athletes for 15 years

A civil lawsuit filed Monday in federal court alleges that administrators at a Gallia County high school knew a wrestling coach and his wife engaged in sexual conduct with several students, both male and female, and did nothing about it for about 15 years.

The suit says multiple principals of River Valley High School, in Bidwell, Ohio, and at least one former superintendent of Gallia County Local Schools knew about the allegations against Matthew Huck and his wife, Michal Paige Huck, as early as 2004.

The lawsuit comes three months after Paige Huck was indicted on six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. She entered a plea of not guilty to all the charges and the case remains pending, with a trial currently scheduled for early 2024.

Following her indictment, the district issued a statement on its website.

"It should be noted that this person is not an employee of the District and has not worked in the D i strict since 2007," the statement said. "It is the District's understanding that any allegations brought to the District's attention in the past were reported to the proper authorities and handled appropriately.

"However, given the prosecutor's decision to indict this person and because of her previous affiliation, through her former husband, with our extracurricular programs, and out of an abundance of caution, we have placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of this matter. The safety, security, and welfare of our students are of utmost importance to the District, and the District has no reason to believe that any current students are involved in the charges filed against this former employee."

The Hucks divorced in 2020, according to the lawsuit. Matthew Huck coached the high school's wrestling team during the 2022-2023 season. Matthew Huck was listed as an employee on the high school's website on Monday. The Dispatch left a message with the district Monday afternoon seeking further comment.

Monday's lawsuit, filed on behalf of a single plaintiff identified as John Doe, accuses the school district, the Hucks and the school administrators of "deliberate indifference, failure to investigate and failure to report known sexual abuse of multiple … students between the ages of 13-17."

The allegations detail numerous actions said to have occurred between 2004 and 2019 involving as many as eight students, including multiple high schoolers who wrestled for Matthew Huck at River Valley High School.

According to the court documents, the Hucks hosted co-ed sleepovers, parties and "lock-ins" at their home, during which some of the sexual activity occurred, including playing pornography on a TV for the students.

At a lock-in in November 2004, as detailed in the lawsuit, Paige Huck "engaged in sexual intercourse with numerous male students" while her husband watched.

Several cheerleaders, whom Paige Huck oversaw as the school's cheerleading advisor, reported the incident the next day to then-Principal James Jacobs, according to the lawsuit, but no investigation took place and the witnesses were never asked follow-up questions, according to the lawsuit.

Other incidents detailed in the lawsuit include:

A 16-year-old cheerleader saying the Hucks laid next to her while she was sleeping on the floor of their home during a gathering and Matthew Huck touched her inappropriately. The student reported the incident to a guidance counselor and then-Assistant Principal Otho Moore overheard, saying it would be talked about later but was never investigated, the lawsuit says. Moore is one of the named defendants in the lawsuit.

During the 2005-2006 school year, Paige Huck engaged in sexual contact with a wrestler, including activity facilitated by her husband, according to the lawsuit.

A former wrestler said he engaged in sexual conduct with Paige Huck at the age of 13 and continued for about five years, the suit says. In some instances, other students would also be involved and Matthew Huck would watch the sexual activity take place, according to the suit.

Another former wrestler engaged in sexual conduct with Paige Huck at least 40 times during high school, including sleepovers at the high school and in the Hucks' van on the way back from a school-related convention while other students were also in the van, according to the lawsuit.

In 2016, plaintiff John Doe, who was 17 at the time, had his first sexual encounter with Paige Huck, which also involved a 15-year-old student, the lawsuit says. Mrs. Huck sent nude photographs of herself to both students and in February 2016, while both students were at the Hucks' home, began playing the movie "50 Shades of Grey" on the family television, according to the lawsuit.

In 2011, Paige Huck, who was a substitute teacher at the high school as well as the cheerleading advisor, was told to no longer be at the school for any reason other than to be a spectator due to "documented concerns about her questionable and inappropriate conduct," according to the lawsuit.

She regained access to the high school and its campus in 2014, according to the lawsuit, but it was revoked in 2016 after then-Superintendent Jude Meyers expressed "deep concerns" over her conduct with students. A letter filed with the lawsuit and signed by Meyers said he had been aware of concerns about Mrs. Huck's conduct for several years.

In February 2023, Meyers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of conflict of interest in an unrelated case after being indicted on allegations he used his position for personal gain and to get benefits for his son, including at least 13 separate employment contracts as a substitute employee or other positions.

The lawsuit indicates that in late 2016, after a nude photograph of Paige Huck was found on a student's phone, a report was made to Gallia County Jobs and Family Services. The agency's report found there were SnapChat exchanges between Mrs. Huck and students and said the images may constitute a federal crime, however, the lawsuit said there is no evidence a criminal investigation was ever conducted.

During this same time frame, then-Principal Timothy Edwards was aware of the allegations against Huck after the named plaintiff in the lawsuit reported what had happened with Paige Huck to another coach in the district, who then provided a statement to Edwards.

The Dispatch left a message on Monday for Edwards at Amanda Clearcreek Local Schools in Fairfield County, where he serves as superintendent.

The lawsuit said John Doe ended his sexual conduct with Paige Huck, which resulted in retaliation from Matt Huck during wrestling practices, including punching John Doe in the face, causing bleeding, and on more than one occasion choking him past the point of consciousness.

The lawsuit said Paige Huck was banned from the high school's campus again in 2019. This time, the ban was "permanent."

Leeseberg Tuttle and Abdnour Weiker, the law firms handling the case, said in a press release that John Doe "hopes to be a catalyst for change and help put an end to this abusive behavior."

Gallia County Local Schools is scheduled to have a board meeting on Tuesday evening.

The attorneys on the case feel there may be other victims that have not yet been identified. If you or someone you know has information, please reach out to Craig Tuttle by calling 614-221-2223 or ctuttle@leeseberglaw.com. Your identity can remain anonymous.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

Gallia County lawsuit exhibits by blankamnco on Scribd

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Lawsuit accuses Ohio wrestling coach, ex-wife of years of sexual abuse