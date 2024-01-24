Lawsuit accuses White County deputy prosecutor of fraud, malpractice

Jan. 24—White County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Phillips and his law firm, Phillips Law Office, are being accused of attorney malpractice and fraud in a lawsuit filed last week in White Circuit Court.

Jacob M. O'Brien, an attorney at Starr Austen & Miller, LLP, will be representing plaintiffs Beverly Lucas, Stacia White, Justin Lucas, Brittany Toole and Joseph Lucas in the lawsuit.

Beverly Lucas is the widow of Ricki D. Lucas, who passed away on June 16, 2021. After his death, Lucas became the personal representative of the estate.

Prior to his death, Rick Lucas was the personal representative of the estate of his late aunt, Evelyn Richardson. The estate closed on Sept. 26, 2022. After his death, Rick Lucas's brother took over as representative for the Richardson Estate.

Beverly Lucas hired Phillips and his law firm to represent Rick Lucas' estate. The lawsuit alleges that there was no discussion or written communication about fees. The suit also alleges that the Lucas family waited several months for Phillips to begin work on the estate.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Phillips Law received $591,600.00 from the completed Richardson Estate that Rick Lucas' brother was overseeing. They also received an additional $49,191.16 from that estate.

Later that day, Phillips Law filed estate documents that contained no reference to the funds from the Richardson Estate.

The lawsuit alleges that the Lucas family failed to hear from Phillips Law for months after the estate documents were filed.

Beverly Lucas was later told by Phillips that her husband's estate would remain open for another six to nine months.

In late 2023, Beverly Lucas began asking that Phillips begin working to close the estate. On Nov. 6, 2023, she was presented with documents that needed reviewing before the estate could be closed.

Lucas had questions about the documents, noting that the total value of the estate did not align with her expectations.

Phillips' documents reflected assets of $460,000. Attorney fees also stated $500 per hour, which Lucas had never agreed to. Phillips claimed entitlement to approximately $55,000 in fees and expenses. He also claimed he charged a fee equal to 40% of the total proceeds he collected from the Richardson estate.

In all, Phillips charged the Lucas family $300,000. Lucas had paid the firm $1,500 to open the estate and believed that the amount would cover the expense of completing the estate.

On Dec. 5, 2023, the White County Circuit Court allowed Phillips to withdraw as Lucas' counsel. Before withdrawing, he sent Lucas a check in the amount of $335,000.

The lawsuit alleges breach of fiduciary duty, attorney malpractice/ negligence, constructive fraud, relief under the crime victim's relief act, relief under the Indiana deceptive consumer sales act and remedies under Indiana Code 33-43-1-9.

Among the alleged issues surrounding the lawsuit are failing to account for all assets of Rick Lucas' estate, failing to exercise care and diligence in the advancing and completing the Lucas estate, misrepresenting the extent of attorney fees to be charged for representing the estate, assessing a hugely inflated hourly rate for representing the estate and misrepresenting a 40% collection fee as per Indiana law relative to the receipt of the proceeds from the Richardson estate and retaining more than $300,000 in fees and expenses from the Lucas estate.

Phillips began serving as the Deputy Prosecutor for White County in 2023. A call to Phillips Law Office Tuesday went unanswered.