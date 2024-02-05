Lawsuit accuses Wisconsin Rapids police of ‘excessive force’ for holding local attorney, 3 children at gunpoint

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A local attorney has filed an excessive force lawsuit in federal court against the city of Wisconsin Rapids and two Wisconsin Rapids police officers involved in a traffic stop in January 2023 in which he claims he and three children were held at gunpoint.

The suit, filed Thursday on behalf of Luke A. Weiland of Wisconsin Rapids, and two of the children who were involved in the incident, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages on claims of excessive force and unreasonable detention based on violations of Weiland and the children’s Fourth and 14th Amendment rights. The suit names the city of Wisconsin Rapids and officers Rodney Krakow and Dean Fleisner as individual defendants.

Weiland has an estate, business and real estate law practice in Wisconsin Rapids.

According to the lawsuit, at about 9:20 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023, Weiland was driving north on State 34 with three children − ages 14, 12 and 12 − in his vehicle on their way to baseball practice in Mosinee when he saw a police car with its emergency flashers on in his rearview mirror. Weiland pulled onto the shoulder to allow the police car to pass him before he realized that he was being pulled over. He stopped at the intersection of Willow Road.

Weiland opened a window to talk to the officer and waited for him to approach. Instead, Officer Rodney Krakow got out of his vehicle, crouched behind the open door and began screaming at Weiland to turn off the engine and put the keys outside on the roof, according to the lawsuit.

Weiland complied and then Krakow screamed that everyone should keep their hands on the ceiling outside of the vehicle, which made no sense to anyone inside it. Krakow then drew his gun and pointed it at Weiland and the children, while the officer stayed concealed behind the door of his vehicle, according to the lawsuit.

A second officer, who is not named in the lawsuit, arrived on the scene and blocked off State 34. He also got out of his squad, drew his weapon and pointed it at those inside Weiland's vehicle, who still had their hands raised in the air, according to the lawsuit.

There was no further communication from either officer until Krakow ordered Weiland out of his vehicle and to walk backward toward Krakow. When Weiland was past his vehicle, Krakow ordered him to kneel on the frozen pavement. The temperature was about 5 degrees, according to the lawsuit.

Weiland had his license and registration in his hand, which Krakow grabbed, threw it on the ground and handcuffed Weiland. The second officer kept his gun aimed at Weiland when Sergeant and Acting Shift Supervisor Dean Fleisner arrived and also drew his gun and pointed it at Weiland's vehicle, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states that Krakow never attempted to de-escalate the situation despite Weiland being handcuffed and complying with all of Krakow’s demands.

Wood County Dispatch telephoned Weiland’s wife, Andrea Weiland, to confirm she was the registered owner of the vehicle and that Weiland had been driving it with three children to Mosinee for baseball practice. She also told dispatch that her husband is an attorney who spends a lot of time at the courthouse and was personal friends with Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker and other law enforcement officers. The dispatcher relayed the information to the officers at the scene, the lawsuit states.

Krakow put Weiland in the back of his squad car. Weiland told Krakow that he had a firearm in the center console of his truck and that he had a concealed carry license. Weiland asked a female sitting in the front passenger seat of the squad, who was later identified as Krakow’s wife, if she saw everything that occurred as she would probably be needed as a future witness to the incident, according to the lawsuit.

Krakow picked up Weiland’s ID from the ground, read it and confirmed that it was Weiland, the husband of the truck’s registered owner. Fleisner said that he knew Weiland and his family and that the officers would be alright, according to the lawsuit.

Fleisner and the second officer, with guns drawn, approached Weiland’s truck and Krakow followed behind.One of the children was ordered to step out of the truck while the second officer held his gun on the two other children in the backseat, who still had their hands raised, the lawsuit states.

When asked why they didn’t stop, the children said they never heard anything and had no idea anyone was behind them. The two remaining children were ordered out of the vehicle and they were all frisked and asked if they had any weapons on them. One of the children was brought to Fleisner’s squad where the child was confronted by a K-9, according to the lawsuit.

The dog was contained and the child was then moved to the other side of the squad car where the child was placed alone inside the vehicle, with the dog barking and scratching at the vehicle's backseat divider. The two other children were put in the back of the second officer's vehicle, the lawsuit states.

Krakow finally told Weiland that the situation was being treated as a “high-risk vehicle stop,” and he told Weiland that he had driven a long way before pulling over. Weiland told Krakow he had pulled over nearly immediately once he saw a police car behind him with lights on and hadn’t heard a siren. Krakow said he had clocked Weiland speeding, with Weiland acknowledging that he may have been driving at 61 mph, the lawsuit states.

Weiland was then allowed to return to his vehicle but was ordered to remain outside the truck in the 5-degree temperatures while officers took 10-15 minutes to finish their paperwork inside their squads, according to the lawsuit.

Weiland received citations for speeding and resisting/fleeing the scene. He was then allowed to get back in his vehicle and start the engine. He and the children returned home instead of continuing on to baseball practice.

Later that day, another officer came to Weiland’s residence and gave him a citation for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and the officer said that Krakow wanted Weiland to tear up the resisting/fleeing citation. All citations were later dismissed, according to the lawsuit.

More local news: Wisconsin Rapids kicks off Special Olympics Wisconsin 25th Polar Plunge Season

Local business news: The votes are in. Find out if Wisconsin Rapids Ocean Spray employees will join IBEW Local 965

Weiland's attorney, Jeff Scott Olson, of Madison, told a reporter Friday that Krakow's actions amounted to excessive force because neither Weiland nor the children gave the officer any reason to believe they were a threat to his safety.

"Krakow could have checked his license plate and found out he was a local guy. They even called his wife at one point and confirmed this," Olson said.

Once Krakow learned this, he should have "de-escalated the situation," instead of drawing his gun and pointing at those in the truck.

Olson also said he drafted the complaint based on the body camera and radio communications recorded during the traffic stop.

"I'm under the firm conviction that there's more here than meets the eye, and it will be interesting" to find out why Krakow would turn a traffic stop in a traumatic scene, Olson said.

Olson said he informed the city of Wisconsin Rapids months ago that he would be filing suit regarding the incident and that the city attorney's office had respond that the matter had been turned over to its insurance carrier for representation.

Wisconsin Rapids Police Chief Daniel Hostens did not return a call Friday seeking comment on the lawsuit. City Attorney Susan Schill stated Friday that it's city practice not to comment on pending litigation.

It remained uncertain Friday if the police department's ride-along policy permits spouses to accompany officers who are on duty.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin Rapids police for excessive force