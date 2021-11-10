Lawsuit accusing church of failing to keep sex predator away from boys settles

A lawsuit filed in 2018 alleging leaders at Keyport Bible Church knew or should have known a congregant and volunteer had a “proclivity” to rape and molest boys, including those he got to know through the church, settled in September before going to trial.

The lawsuit was resolved a year after a “garbage bag full of child pornography” was discovered buried in the yard at the East Bremerton residence where church member Richard “Rick” Gerjets lived and where the victims said they were assaulted.

In March 2017, prosecutors charged Gerjets with two counts of second-degree child molestation. Citing his failing health from heavy smoking, detectives never jailed Gerjets. He never went to trial and died in April 2018 at 70 years old.

Two of the boys who sued were listed as victims in the criminal charges.

In a letter to the judge in the criminal case, one victim wrote that Gerjets had molested him from sixth grade until ninth grade, leaving him feeling worthless, depressed and suicidal.

“Rick introduced me to pornography and alcohol at the age of 12,” Gerjets’ victim wrote. “This was confusing to me because I first met him at church and he was supposed to be a godly mentor.”

He went on: “He trained me to be somebody I wasn’t. He taught me how to lie and how to get away with things.”

Lawsuit filed after suspect died

Six months after Gerjets died, three of his alleged victims sued the church and Gerjets’ widow, Andrea Gerjets, saying Gerjets groomed and repeatedly sexually assaulted them during the period 2009 through 2013.

Further, based on suspicions raised in 2004 of which church Pastor Michael Chinn and Andrea Gerjets were aware, the suit alleged they had a duty to warn others.

Pastors at the church declined to comment, but the church’s attorney called the matter a tragedy for the boys, their families and the church and said despite neither the criminal nor civil case going to trial, he believes Gerjets sexually assaulted the boys.

“There’s no question that he did,” said attorney Robert W. Novasky of Tacoma.

The terms of the settlement include a confidentiality agreement and were not disclosed. Novasky declined to detail them and an attorney for the plaintiffs, Adrian Pimentel, declined to comment for this story.

Novasky argued in court the church could not be held liable for something Gerjets did away from church, and said church leaders sought to keep Gerjets away from children following the 2004 allegations — barring him from having any leadership roles. He was pleased the case resolved before trial, saying it would have heaped more suffering on Gerjets’ victims, regardless of the verdict.

“No one wants to traumatize these boys, they have been traumatized enough,” Novasky said, reiterating that it was not the position of the church that the boys did anything wrong.

Gerjets lived in Bremerton from 1974 until he died and had one son, who is 50.

In 1995 Gerjets started attending Bremerton Bible Church with his wife until the congregation lost its pastor and merged in 2000 with Keyport Bible Church.

Gerjets was known for mentoring kids from church and from the neighborhood — boys mostly, if not always. He would assist them in raising money for mission trips by offering lawn mowing services. He also taught them woodworking and outdoors skills, like hunting and fishing.

When confronted in 2016 by a detective following the most recent allegations, for which criminal charges were filed, Gerjets said he had a history of helping kids.

“He has helped not just kids who attended the church, but homeless kids and neighborhood kids,” the detective wrote in court records.

Earlier investigation involved one boy

Gerjets was first investigated by Kitsap County sheriff's detectives when the mother of a boy called police in August 2004 to say her young son told her that “Rick” had touched him.

In that case, the boy told investigators he had been at Gerjets’ house and while on a couch Gerjets put his hands down his pants. When speaking to a sexual assault interviewer working for police, the boy did not provide much detail, answering many questions by saying, “I don’t know,” or “I don’t remember.”

When reporting the allegations, the boy’s mother told a deputy that “her husband and church pastor confronted Rick sometime in July. He did not admit to anything but agreed to get counseling over the issue,” the deputy wrote in records obtained by the Kitsap Sun through the state Public Records Act.

A person a deputy spoke with — it’s unclear who, as the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office heavily redacted the reports — “said that they did not want Rick arrested and did not want the incident to cause problems in the church so they delayed reporting the incident.”

No charges were filed.

Novasky, the attorney for the church, said this led church leaders to establish restrictions for Gerjets' involvement, but did not advise Gerjets of these restrictions,did not make a written record and didn't kick him out.

In court documents from the lawsuit, Novasky wrote these rules held Gerjets was not to be part of any children’s or youth group activities, he could not volunteer or hold any leadership positions in the youth groups, he could not participate as a leader or volunteer within the church’s youth ministries and he could not hold a leadership position in the church.

Novasky said following the 2004 allegations church leaders were left in the position of having a member accused of a serious crime he was never found to have committed.

“As in many church settings, everybody is a sinner, so how do you tell somebody they can’t come to church when somebody has accused them of something that was never found to be true?” Novasky said, adding that similar considerations held for whether to inform the congregation.

“They didn’t have any grounds to openly accuse him before the church,” Novasky said.

Chinn, who took over as pastor in 2001 and now is listed on the church’s website as a “support pastor,” said he knew Gerjets but denied he had any official role.

Chinn called police in December 2016 to report that parents of one of the victims had come to him, saying their son had disclosed the abuse at the hands of Gerjets. This started the investigation that led to the criminal charges.

“He didn’t serve any functions in the church,” Chinn said of Gerjets in a September 2019 deposition, included in court documents. “He was there. But he had close relationships with a lot of families that had children and that type of thing. And he was just a guy that I knew in church.”

Chinn did not respond to a message sent to his Facebook account.

John Conte, a University of Washington professor and expert on child abuse for the boys’ attorneys, wrote in court documents that children often conclude that since an adult appears to be accepted by a group of trusted people then they should trust that person too.

Conte was consulted to discuss how sexual abuse of children can lead to deep psychological damage. However, he also explained how sex predators, despite their role being official or unofficial, can use the trust of institutions like churches, schools and Boy Scouts to groom victims.

“From the perspective of the child-victims of the sexual predator, they believe that because their parents and other adult members of the organization respect and trust the perpetrator, they should also,” Conte wrote in court documents.

Further, Conte wrote: “When Richard Gerjets molested (the boys), he violated and betrayed the trust he had fostered with the boys. When the church leaders failed to protect the boys, that failure of protection betrayed the trust the boys placed in the adult leaders of the church.”

Lawsuit against Gerjets' widow

Andrea Gerjets, 71, was accused of “failing to exercise reasonable care” to disclose the danger her husband posed. Attorneys for the boys alleged Andrea Gerjets walked in on Richard Gerjets giving one the victims a back massage with lotion on a bed, that she and her husband built a treehouse on their property, despite having no children in the home, and that he spent time behind locked doors with boys following the 2004 investigation.

Andrea Gerjets’ attorneys argued she owed no duty to the boys or their families and she claimed she didn’t know he posed a danger.

“Ms. Gerjets was not acting in the capacity of a school district, innkeeper, a common carrier, employer, or hospital,” Andrea Gerjets’ attorneys James D. Nelson and Nicole Brodie Jackson wrote in a July 2020 request that the case against her be dismissed. “She was merely a wife, neighbor and friend.”

Brodie Jackson did not respond to an email seeking comment.

“I had no reason to believe he would do something that evil,” Andrea Gerjets said in a deposition of her husband of 42 years. Since no charges were filed she said she didn’t believe the allegations. After Richard Gerjets died, she sold their property and moved to Colorado.

In September 2020 Andrea Gerjets settled her part of the lawsuit.

Evidence later found

In October 2020, the new owner of the Gerjets’ house hired a landscaper to clear brush on the property and discovered a garbage bag under a shed.

Inside the bag were 54 CDs, two Zip disks and a video cassette. The landscaper, who wanted to remain anonymous according to Kitsap County sheriff's reports, knew one of Gerjets’ victims who was involved in the lawsuit.

The landscaper contacted a family member of the victim and gave him the bag, who gave it to one of the victim’s attorneys, who then turned it over to deputies.

Though the material was suspected of containing child pornography, detectives didn't review it until February. A detective reviewed 20 of the CDs, finding “thousands” of images of suspected child pornography.

“There was a clear focus on teenage boys,” the detective wrote.

