Lawsuit against Boeing over Lion Air crash demands Chicago jury trial

CHICAGO(Reuters) - The family of a man who was killed when a Lion Air flight crashed in October has sued Boeing Co, alleging the 737 MAX 8 aircraft was "unreasonably dangerous" and demanding a jury trial in Chicago, where the U.S. manufacturer is based.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, on behalf of the estate of Sudibyo Onggo Wardoyo, who died when Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29.

All 189 people on board the plane were killed.

The lawsuit alleges that the two-month-old Boeing aircraft was unreasonably dangerous because its sensors provided inaccurate data to its flight control system, causing its anti-stall system to improperly engage.

It also alleges Boeing failed to provide adequate instructions to pilots on how to respond to and disengage the plane's anti-stall system.

"It was like Boeing first blindfolded and then tied the hands of the pilots," said lawyer Thomas Demetrio of Corboy & Demetrio, which is representing Onggo Wardoyo's estate on behalf of the victim's parents and three siblings.

Boeing did not immediately return requests for comment.





(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)