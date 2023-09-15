Lawsuit against King County Sheriff’s Office says deputies refused to arrest man who killed mother

The family of Karin Riebe is suing the King County Sheriff’s Office in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that deputies refused to arrest Shawn Riebe, Karin’s son, on suspicion of domestic violence.

“She deserved way better,” Jan Timm, Karin’s sister, said. “She was really scared that day.”

The lawsuit says that back in 2021, Karin called deputies for help with her son, Shawn, who was having a mental health crisis.

“She was worried for him, and she was going to do whatever it took to get him the help he needed, and she pretty much lost her life for that,” Timm said.

The lawsuit also says this happened in the middle of a statewide police protest against a law that limits how police can respond to people having a mental health crisis.

“She went to the people who are supposed to be there to help in those cases, to be the last resort, the law enforcement, and they refused,” Lisa Benedetti, the lead attorney for the family, said.

Karin’s family said she called deputies twice for help and the last time they had her meet them down the street and told her to wait until her son “cooled off” to return home.

“They shouldn’t have called their officers back off that, you know the lead sergeant shouldn’t have called them and told them to back off and not be there, he should have ordered them in there to arrest Shawn,” Timm said.

The lawsuit says that when Karin did go home, Shawn was waiting for her and fired 12 shots, killing Karin and her dog.

“He may never have fired if they went in there,” Timm said. “We don’t know, we’ll never know that.”

The family is seeking damages for memorial and cremation expenses and for pain and suffering.

“Money isn’t going to bring back Karin or anyone who’s died, but when suits are brought, this one and others like them, they send the message that these sorts of behaviors will not be tolerated,” Benedetti said.

KIRO 7 reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment but was told they will not comment on pending litigation.

As for Shawn, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said he is still awaiting trial. He is facing a first-degree murder charge with a firearm enhancement.

His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October 11.