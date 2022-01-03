Lawsuit against Oklahoma County district attorney candidate dismissed

A candidate for Oklahoma County district attorney called the quick dismissal of a lawsuit proof that it was politically motivated.

Three young women have dropped a sexual misconduct lawsuit that accused an Oklahoma County district attorney candidate of failing to supervise his son.

Gayland Gieger said the quick dismissal is proof the lawsuit was politically motivated.

The three sued Gieger, his wife and the son on Dec. 15 in Oklahoma County District Court. They dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday.

"Filing this lawsuit, publicizing its lies, and then dismissing all within two weeks reveals its political design to defame my family," Gieger said Sunday night.

"It is unconscionable they will play politics with people’s lives in this way, especially over the Christmas season. I’m not a politician. I’m a prosecutor, and although they falsely attack my family, it has not and will not stop me from working every day to protect yours.”

The plaintiffs accused the son, now 20, of sexual misconduct while they were all minors. They alleged Gieger, a sex-crimes prosecutor, failed to properly supervise his son even "after being placed on notice over the years by parents of victims."

They had asked for both actual and punitive damages. Their attorney, E.W. Keller, declined to comment on why the lawsuit was dropped.

"It's privileged information," he said Monday.

No criminal charges were filed.

Edmond police investigated the most recent accusation, made in 2018. A prosecutor in Cleveland County concluded whatever happened didn't meet the elements of a crime.

Gieger, 55, is one of four Republicans seeking to be Oklahoma County's next DA. He is a longtime assistant district attorney.

The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Lawsuit against Oklahoma County DA candidate Gayland Gieger dismissed