Lawsuit against Randolph deputies continues

Nov. 23—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Mediation to try to settle a civil lawsuit accusing Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies of brutal treatment of a woman at a traffic stop failed, and the lawyer for Sheriff Gregory Seabolt and the deputies has asked the judge over the case to dismiss it.

Ka'lah Nicole Martin, 31, of Robbins, filed the lawsuit in February. It says that after she was pulled over on Interstate 73 south of Asheboro the evening of Feb. 28, 2019, because her car did not have a license plate, several deputies surrounded her car with guns drawn, smashed her driver's side window, grabbed her by the hair, pulled her out of the window and threw her on the ground.

Martin has had lingering, painful arm, shoulder, back and neck injuries since then, the lawsuit said.

The deputies deny they used excessive force.

Michael Ingersoll, the lawyer for Seabolt and the deputies, argued in a court filing that the lawsuit should be dismissed because it does not make specific allegations about what any individuals did; there is not evidence the deputies used excessive force; and the deputies have immunity from prosecution for their official actions.

Taylor Dant, the lawyer for Martin, filed a response last week arguing for a judge to rule in Martin's favor without a trial.

Dant's filing included medical records from Martin's ongoing medical treatment and physical therapy. In one, a physical therapist wrote of Martin, "A significant portion of the time, she talked about how mad she is about her injury and how law enforcement officials were in the wrong."

A hearing on the arguments had not yet been scheduled Tuesday.