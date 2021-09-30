Lawsuit against statewide cannabis consulting group filed in Cleveland Co.

Sep. 30—A former secretary at a law firm with offices in Cleveland County has filed a lawsuit accusing her former employer she received false legal counsel for medical marijuana grow operations and was deceived into ownership of shell businesses, resulting in felony charges.

According to the first amended petition, plaintiff Kathleen Windler was employed by defendants Jones Brown, PLLC and Garrett Law Group, LLC, owned and operated by attorneys Eric Brown and Logan Jones, but was also a client receiving their counsel. Additionally, Brown and Jones operate Cannabis Business Professionals of Oklahoma, LLC., a statewide cannabis consulting firm, also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Andrew Casey, the plaintiff's representation, claims in the petition both Logan Jones and Eric Brown provided "negligently misleading legal advice." This prompted the state on May 21 to hand her charges including unlawful cultivation of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp, Casey claims.

Defendants have until Oct. 4 to respond to the Plaintiff's Petition. Windler's pretrial hearing conference is Nov. 12, according to court records.

Windler seeks awards of more than $75,000 in monetary damages, punitive damages and attorneys' fees and costs in addition to an order requiring defendants to "indemnify the plaintiff from any future suits" for legal negligence, constructive fraud and actual fraud.

Jones Brown did not respond to an emailed request for comment by press deadline Wednesday.

The lawsuit stems from an alleged arrangement from late 2019 to early 2020 in which defendants had the plaintiff function as a stand-in to meet the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's requirement to establish 75% Oklahoma resident ownership of their clients' businesses.

The suit claims the defendants "lured plaintiff into accepting these assignments due to her reliance on their legal advice." It further states she believed Brown and Jones had comprehensive knowledge and understanding of pertinent laws and confirmation of the legality of their advice through the Marijuana Authority and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Story continues

The lawsuit also states she had good faith the defendants would not subject her to criminal exposure, such as the felony charges brought forth by the state.

Windler claims the defendants told her she would not be the owner of a business entity before submitting documents to the Marijuana Authority showing her as a 75% owner of multiple clients' businesses.

A redacted agreement between Windler and the defendants states Windler is not entitled to profits of the product grown or sold by the company.

Windler's representation further states she had no ownership of the hundreds of businesses whose licenses were acquired through the defendants' work and no access to bank accounts or assets of the businesses.

Jeff Elkins covers business, living and community stories for The Transcript. Reach him at jelkins@normantranscript.com or at @JeffElkins12 on Twitter.