Lawsuit against Topeka doctor doesn't show the full picture of what he means to community

My family recently saw the article written and heard the news broadcast regarding the “pending” right to a lawsuit of a doctor who is a valuable and consistent medical professional in this community for years, and we are compelled to respond.

Sometimes articles and two-minute stories do not capture the totality of the events and can be misleading to the public, as well as be a disservice to the parties involved.

Our family has experienced having a near fatal medical procedure and some with ongoing complications from other doctors in the area, but we have never taken the liberty of trying to file a lawsuit or take it public because we understand that the medical practice profession is not fail proof. I do not know of any career or practice that is.

Unintentional accidents happen, and when patients go into the hospital environment, patients sign papers to make us aware of assumed risks because of such practice.

We are finding there is a significant lack of physicians in Kansas and across the nation because of sensationalized stories that cascade to hyperbolic levels that ultimately put physicians and medical centers at risk and out of business because they can’t afford the excessive monetary ties that come with them, whether such allegations are proven or not.

Doctors working for hospitals are not responsible for the medical billing or practices.

If news media wants to be truly helpful, consider providing statistics on the number of physicians in Kansas who practice and how many lawsuits they all have had over the course of practice rather than selectively picking and choosing.

Consider sharing how many are working consistently in the community to help address and enhance Black health needs because the stats on quality Black health or lack thereof, specifically in Shawnee County, is mind boggling.

And consider reporting what the community can do to support the few good, caring, spiritual and consistent medical professionals we have in this community, such as Dr. Lui.

Dr. Lui has been a solid medical professional in this community for years. My husband was uncomfortable with no other doctor but Dr. Lui for his colon cancer surgery. His bedside matter was thorough and caring. Dr. Lui was a constant visitor to check on his condition, and he took time to explain everything in the procedure, including the challenges.

There are so many friends in the community who have similar stories because Dr. Lui is a trusted, intelligent, caring, humble and spiritual family man whom the Lord has chosen to be here in Topeka for us.

Let us not make a mockery of this choice. Prayers lifted for all parties involved.

Glenda Overstreet is an active volunteer and community organizer in Topeka. She can be reached at doctorglendao@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Lawsuit vs. doctor doesn't show full picture of his worth to Topeka