Lawsuit aims to change shrimping regulations on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lawsuit filed by the Louisiana Shrimp Association on Wednesday could affect shrimping along the Gulf Coast.

This lawsuit was filed against the Biden Administration National Marine Fisheries Service for their rule requiring skimmer trawl vessels to use Turtle Excluder Devices in inshore waters.

“The current version of it says that shrimp boats that are 40 feet or longer have to add these contrastive nets, but they’re trying to make smaller boats as well have to do it in the future,” Pelican Institute Chief Litigator James Baehr said.

Turtle Excluder Devices, or TEDs, are circle metal devices that stop a turtle from getting caught in the shrimp net.

“It’s supposed to protect the turtles when you catch one it shoots it out instead of keeping it in the bag,” Mobile shrimper Matthew Noel said.

Noel has been shrimping in Mobile Bay for as long as he can remember and said TEDs really are not needed where he shrimps.

“They tell us there aren’t no turtles in Mobile Bay cause of the mud, but we still have to pull the TED,” Noel said.

The use of TEDs, however, is a legal requirement for skimmer trawl vessels in inshore waters. Even though it picks things up like gaff poles and crabbing cages, it causes less shrimp to be caught.

“It will most of the time get caught up on the tickle chain that just gets in a knot so you’re not catching nothing,” Noel said.

The less shrimp they catch, the less money they bring home.

According to Pelican Insititute lawyers, studies show that the average first-year revenue loss for shrimpers would range between $9.4 million and $44 million.

“Our lawsuit says that they didn’t consider the economic impact to shrimpers who are really struggling right now, and they didn’t consider that there is actually very little interaction with sea turtles in inshore shrimping,” Baehr said.

Noel says the problems shrimpers have been facing in recent years, however, go way past the TEDs.

“Fuel price, shrimp prices are at rock bottom which I’ve been lucky enough trying to peddle all of my shrimp this year but this boat stays tied up. There hasn’t been a handful of boats left in Mobile Bay working,” Noel said.

Although the lawsuit is being filed in Louisiana it has impacts in Mississippi, Alabama and North Carolina.

